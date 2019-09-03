HARLAN — The South Laurel Cardinal Soccer team picked up identical 9-0 wins on consecutive nights by defeating both Harlan County and Barbourville by identical 9-0 scores on Friday and Saturday.
The back-to-back blowout wins improve Joey Marcum’s squad to 5-2-1 while running their win streak to four games.
Saturday’s Game
South Laurel 9, Harlan County 0
Zach Smart started the action by putting in a header off a Landon White throw-in and South Laurel never looked back during its nine-goal victory.
Ben House and Will McCowan each had two goals apiece while Smart, Hayden Durham, Clayton Miller, Clayton Stacy, and Eli Buckles each finished with one goal apiece.
Landon White and Quinn Rison each had two assists apiece, while Durham and Buckles each finished with an assist apiece.
“Harlan County has a young team, were short four players, and had an amazing keeper,” Marcum said. “This was also only their second match of the season.
We started wearing them down a little and it opened up the field for us to work against their keeper,” he added. “We were able to shoot quite a bit, but their keeper is quick, agile and tough to get a ball past. It was our first trip to play Harlan County at their place. Their coaches, players, and fans were very nice and it was a great atmosphere for soccer.”
Friday’s Game
South Laurel 9, Barbourville 0
The Cardinals wasted little time in putting Barbourville away. South Laurel scored early and often and cruised to an easy 9-0 win.
Zach Smart led the way with two goals and an assist while Will McCowan and Quinn Rison each scored twice in the win. Jesus Lopez, Clayton Stacy, and Isaiah Rea each scored one goal apiece.
Stacy, Ben House, Peyton Buckles and Jayden Hendrickson each an assist.
“Barbourville continues to improve and it was a big adjustment for our guys as this was their first match on turf this season,” Marcum said. “It was a good experience because not only was it on turf, but it is also a very large field.”
