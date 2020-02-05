1. South Laurel (18-4 overall, 6-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Lady Cardinals are playing some of the best basketball I’ve seen out of a team from the 13th Region in a long time.
South Laurel handed Williamsburg an 85-30 loss this past Friday as Amerah Steele continues to shine, scoring a team-best 25 points while finishing with 12 rebounds.
Freshman Clara Collins continues to shine as well. She tossed in 17 points while recording four blocks during the process.
South Laurel has now won eight games in a row.
2. North Laurel (20-3, 9-0)
The Lady Jaguars suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday after suffering a 77-60 loss to 12th Region power Casey County.
North Laurel will get back on track, though, with many winnable games left on the schedule.
I was impressed with the way sophomore Hailee Valentine’s play against the Lady Rebels. She improved her scoring average to 14.3 points after turning in a 25-point effort against Casey County.
3. Bell County (18-3, 10-0)
The Lady Bobcats continue to take care of business under coach David Teague and have now won four games in a row after dominating during their 65-29 win over Harlan.
Bell County could easily finish regular season play with a 10-game win streak.
4. Clay County (12-8, 6-3)
Congratulations to Clay County senior Kaylee Mathis on becoming the all-time career scorer (boys and girls) at Clay County High School by surpassing Richie Farmer. Mathis now has 2,949 career points and should be surpassing the 3,000-point plateau soon.
5. Williamsburg (14-7, 11-3)
The Lady Yellow Jackets took one on the chin in last Friday’s 85-30 loss to South Laurel.
Randy Crider’s squad couldn’t get on track and suffered its worst loss of the season.
Williamsburg will now shift its focus to some big games coming up during the next two weeks.
6. Jackson County (18-7, 10-5)
The Lady Generals continue to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the region but just can’t seem to find a way to get past district foe North Laurel.
Jackson County is now 0-2 this season against the Lady Jaguars after suffering a 76-55 setback at home last Friday. Taya Davis did have a big game during the loss, scoring 30 points while raising her scoring average to 20.5 points per game.
7. Harlan County (11-8, 5-4)
Coach Debbie Green’s squad has hit stride and now possesses a three-game win streak after recording wins against Perry Central (70-67), Knox Central (53-48) and Middlesboro (67-39).
8. Corbin (12-9, 10-5)
The Lady Redhounds were able to snap a two-game losing skid by defeating Barbourville on Monday. Now Isaac Wilson’s team will focus on two key district matchups on the horizon against Williamsburg and Whitley County.
9. Knox Central (7-10, 4-6)
The Lady Panthers are 3-2 during their last five games and have continued to receive solid play from Presley Partin, Caylan Mills, and Zoey Liford.
Partin is averaging 17.7 points per game while Mills is tossing in 12.9 points per contest and Liford follows with a 12.3 scoring average.
10. Whitley County (9-15, 6-8)
The Lady Colonels look to be heating up at the right time. They’ve won two of their last four games and have three big games coming up this week against Corbin, Williamsburg and Wayne County.
