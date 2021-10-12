For the second straight year, the Corbin Redhounds are the 13th Region soccer champions, defeating North Laurel 7-0 to win the title on Monday night.
It was the third time the two teams had played in the past two weeks, with Corbin winning all three meetings. The Redhounds won the first game, 7-1, in a regular season matchup, before knocking the Jaguars off in the 49th District finals, 5-0. The 7-0 win on Monday night was the eighth shutout for Corbin this year.
Coach Armando Cima said the game was much closer than the score indicated, noting that North Laurel was competitive in all three matches and played well on Monday.
"North is a good team. We've played them for the third time - once in the regular season, once in the district championship, and tonight. When you've played a team like that, you're familiar with each other," said Cima. "It was a bit closer game than the score showed. There were long periods of time where it was fairly even, then we would break out occasionally. We got a little deeper bench than they do and that was a benefit for us."
It was a complete team effort from the Redhounds. Chesney Jacobs led the way with three goals on the night and Jose Torres added two. Austin Wise and Gabriel Canineu each scored one goal, apiece. Brendan Barajas had two assists in the win, while Torres, Gabe Cima, and Kyle Webb had one assist each.
Cima said every time his team scores a goal, it's because they have possessed the ball well as a unit.
"Most goals we score are team-oriented goals. We have a possession from front-to-back to back-to-front," said Cima. "(Torres and Jacobs) are good at putting the ball away. They had a good tournament."
Corbin got on the board quickly, scoring their first two goals within the first four minutes of the game, with Jacobs finding the back of the net both times to put the Redhounds up 2-0. Canineu scored his first goal of the night right before the half, putting Corbin up 3-0 entering the break.
The Redhounds came out with a barrage of scoring plays in the second half. Wise and Jacobs scored within a minute of each other and Torres netted his two goals of the night to extend the Corbin lead to 7-0.
North Laurel Coach David Broyles said he was happy with his team's effort, despite the loss. Broyles said that finishing as runner-up in the region was a big deal for his program.
"I felt that we played hard tonight and made some good plays, but in the end we just didn't have enough to come out with a win," said Broyles. "This has been a really good season for us that took us into uncharted territory for this group of young men and we look forward to doing it again next year."
With the win, Corbin returns to the Sweet 16 where they finished in the Final Four just one year ago, before losing 2-0 to St. X, who went on to win the tournament.
"It's good to be back in the state tournament. I've always talked to kids about putting yourself in the finals to move on. You get accustomed to those situations. When you get to the finals or another level, you're not in awe anymore, you're more comfortable in that situation," said Cima. "We got to the Final Four last year so obviously that is a goal of ours this year because we feel we are as good or better than we were last season."
