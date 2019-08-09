Reed, Norvell lead Cardinals in opening matches of season

The South Laurel boys golf team kicked off their season over the weekend where the Cardinals turned in solid efforts in three different matches.
The Cardinals began their season on Friday in the Somerset High School Invitational at Eagle’s Nest, where South Laurel Coach Steve King said his team finished middle of the field.
“This is the site of our regional tournament this year so I want to be sure we get some practice,” King said. “A few days ago I took some of the boys team there and we played a practice round. Several of our players had never been on that course. It was a good field with all the best teams in our region playing.”
South Laurel’s Brayden Reed led the team in Friday’s invitational with a score of 82, while Trey Jackson, an eighth grader, played in his first tournament. King said Jackson scored “a very respectable 113 on a tough course.”
King was extremely pleased with how his team did in their first invitational of the season.
On Saturday, the Cardinals traveled to Estill County for their annual invitational tournament, where South Laurel turned in a third place effort.
Reed once again led the team with a score of 74, while Brett Norvell followed not far behind with a score of 77.
Ashton Garland finished with a score of 81 on Saturday, which King said was Garland’s highest scoring in a tournament.
“Ashton Garland is a key for us this year,” King said. “He is beginning to play well and we'll need a good score from him to do well in tournaments.”
The Cardinals traveled to Battlefield Golf Course in Richmond on Monday to participate in the Jackson County tournament, where Norvell led the team with a score of 77. King said that Garland had another good outing with a score of 88, while Jackson impressed him once again on the course.
“Brett (Norvell) has been one or our best players for several years and I expect that he and Brayden (Reed) will be battling all year for the number one spot in our roster,” King said.
