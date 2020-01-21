Freshman Reed Sheppard turned in one of the best performances in North Laurel history during Friday’s 82-34 blowout win over 49th District foe Jackson County.
Sheppard recorded a rare quadruple-double after scoring 24 points on 7-of-8 shooting while finishing with 14 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.
“It’s pretty impressive with what he accomplished tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “The great thing about him is the most thing he cares about is the assists. I have to yell at home twice a game to shoot it. He’d much rather pass the ball to a teammate and they hit a 3 than make a layup. He does like to dunk, though.”
Sheppard added four dunks in the 48-point win while his teammates also joined in the fun.
The Jaguars (13-4 overall, 4-1 vs. 13th Region opponents) shot 70.4 percent (19-of-27) in the first half while building a 54-24 halftime lead. North Laurel finished the game hitting 28-of-45 shot attempts (62.2 percent) while forcing the Generals into 25 turnovers.
Freshman Ryan Davidson added 23 points in 9-of-12 shooting while also grabbing five rebounds and teammate Clay Sizemore hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
“I thought our guys done a great job tonight,” Valentine said. “We came out with a lot of energy here at home. It was good to see some of the improvement on the things we have been working on. I thought everyone were extremely unselfish tonight. We were having fun and it was a great win all-around.
“We are still trying to figure out who we are,” he added. “It’s about getting to know your team and how to finish a game. we have been working incredibly hard to get better at different things.”
North Laurel 82, Jackson County 34
Jackson County 8 16 5 5 34
North Laurel 25 29 17 11 82
Jackson County (34) — Roark 1, Lakes 5, Allen 5, Adkins 5, Akemon 6, Rose 10, Bales 2.
North Laurel (82) — Sheppard 24, Bruner 6, Elmore 4, Kelley 7, Davidson 23, Black 2, Sizemore 12, Harbach 2, Harris 2.
Saturday’s Game
Perry County Central 76, North Laurel 65
The Jaguars followed up a huge district blowout on Friday night with a disappointing loss to Perry County Central on Saturday, 76-65.
“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight (Saturday),” said Valentine. “We had no answer for Perry Central tonight.”
Despite Sheppard’s 30 points, the Jaguars weren’t able to hold Perry County Central’s offense, allowing the Commodores to shoot 58.8 percent from the field (20-of-34) and 64.3 percent from the three-point line (9-of-14).
“You can’t allow a team to shoot 59 percent from the field and 64 percent from the three and expect to win,” Valentine said.
North Laurel will be back in action on Friday, as the Jaguars travel to Middlesboro. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Perry County Central 76, North Laurel 65
Perry County Central 15 14 19 28 76
North Laurel 11 16 15 23 65
Perry County Central (76) – Fugate 10, Brock 2, Cornett 6, Duff 21, Reed 24, Day 2, Beverly 10, Macalsrnis 1.
North Laurel (65) – Sheppard 30, Bruner 3, Kelley 14, Davidson 15, Sizemore 3.
