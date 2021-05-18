LONDON — When the bracket was set for the 13th Region Middle School Softball Tournament, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars going up against the Corbin Lady Redhounds was the matchup most observers expected to see in the championship game. That was the matchup they got, and a classic is what was played.
“Wow, what a game,” North Laurel Head Coach Chris Edwards said after his North Laurel squad pulled out a 2-1 victory in front of a great crowd for both teams.
Both teams entered the finals undefeated this season with North Laurel sporting a 17-0 mark with a 49th District championship over Jackson County last Tuesday and Region tournament wins over Barbourville and South Laurel. Corbin entered with a 16-0 record with wins over Williamsburg and South Laurel to claim the 50th District title also last Tuesday before getting by Harlan in the Region tournament.
“We know Corbin very well and likewise, they know us,” Edwards said. “We knew we had to control the middle of their lineup and keep them in the yard. We also knew that runs would be hard to come by against Danni Foley. She is a tremendous pitcher. We prepared our girls as well as we could.”
Corbin got on the board first in the bottom of the second when Anela Sanders drew a lead-off walk, steal second base, and advance to third on a wild pitch. She scored on a single by Kaili Sanders for a 1-0 lead.
North Laurel responded in the top of the third as Katie Sams delivered a one-out single and came around to score on a double by Ellie Adams to tie the game at one apiece.
After a scoreless bottom of the 3rd, North Laurel added another run after Grae Gilliam drew a two-out walk. She too would steal second, and then advance to third on a wild pitch. A Corbin miscue allowed Gilliam to score for a 2-1 North lead, which would stand as the eventual final score.
Danni Foley started in the circle for Corbin and went the distance. She gave up 2 hits, 5 walks, and had 10 strikeouts.
“Danni is fantastic and is such a competitor,” Edwards said. “We knew we had to keep it a low-scoring game to have a chance.”
Hayley Cooper started for North Laurel and pitched out of a jam in the first inning. Cooper also pitched the semi-final game for North against South Laurel. Reagan Isaac relieved Cooper in the second. Cooper allowed two hits, two walks, and had two strikeouts. Isaac allowed two hits, zero walks, and had seven strikeouts.
“I can’t say enough about how well Hayley pitched today and all season long,” Edwards said. “We have played anyone that we could get on the schedule and she has pitched lights out. She works so hard and the results she has gotten this season have proven that hard work pays off. I am so proud of Hayley and the year she has put together.”
“I brought Reagan in during the second inning in a tough spot and she got us out of it,” he added. “The rest of the game she was nothing short of brilliant. She hit her spots, changed speeds and elevation for strikes. Really kept them off balance. Really proud of her. Both girls did everything we needed them to, to give us a chance in this game.”
It wasn’t just the pitching for North Laurel that stood out. Defense was also key in each of the last three at-bats for Corbin.
A tag the runner, throw to first double play in the fourth inning by second baseman Sams ended the inning. In the fifth, a fantastic running catch in the left-center field gap by center fielder Gilliam ended any threat Corbin might have mustered. A nice grab at third base by Adams and a throw dug out of the dirt by first baseman Morgan Edwards ended the game.
“We preach pitching and defense every single day,” Edwards said. “I’d like to know how many ground balls and fly balls Ben Sams, Jeremy Adams, and myself have hit this year. You have to be good every day with your defense to win.
“I actually thought Grae had no chance of catching the ball in the gap,” he added. “That was a great play, especially in a one-run game. The other two plays were really nice, and they all came at a good time for us. Yes, all of these girls are middle school age but this was not played at a middle school level. Ronnie Smith and Gregg Foley are good friends of mine and my coaches. We know most of the Corbin girls or their parents. We just got one more break than they did today. I expect many, many great battles between these girls as they progress through high school.”
“I’m really proud of my girls,” Edwards continued. “In a season unlike any other, the grind of a long season, Covid, restrictions on everything, home school, it’s been really tough on them, everyone really. They bought into what we wanted them to do from the beginning and now they have a couple of nice pieces of hardware for the display case. “
