LONDON — The defending 13th Region champion North Laurel Lady Jaguars continued their dominance against regional teams by cruising past Corbin on Thursday with a 5-1 decision.
The Lady Jaguars (7-1 overall and 3-0 vs. 49th District opponents) ran their win streak to 12 games against 13th Region opponents while improving to 21-1 against region foes dating back to 2017.
“I thought this was the best we’ve played in the past four or five games,” North Laurel coach Rod Messer said. “Technically, it might be the best game we’ve played all season, but I thought we rose to the occasion tonight.
“I thought we had much better movement,” he added. “We still have some things to work on. I thought we received a good job from our keeper tonight. When your keeper cleans things up, it makes things a little easier.”
Messer said he wouldn’t be surprised if the two teams meet up again in the postseason.
“Looking at it all, there is a good chance we play Corbin at least one more time, and a real good possibility we might play them twice,” he said.
Messer’s squad built a 3-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.
Olivia Rudder received a pass from teammate Madison Dagley to give North Laurel a 1-0 lead during the 10th minute while adding her second goal of the game during the 35th minute to make the score, 2-0.
Mattie Mills scored with 10 seconds remaining in the first half to give her team a three-goal cushion.
Corbin’s Grace Gibson got her team on the scoreboard during the opening minutes of the second half, but a goal by Maddi Mastin and an own goal by Corbin increased the Lady Jaguars’ advantage to 5-1.
Three different players scored in the four-goal win.
“We’ve got so many people that can score. It’s kind of rare around this area to have six to seven people that can score,” Messer said. “That helps us when someone is struggling in a given night because we will have someone that can pick them up.”
The loss dropped The Lady Redhounds to 3-7 overall and 2-1 against 49th District opponents.
North Laurel can wrap-up the district’s top seed with a win Monday on the road against rival South Laurel while Corbin will travel to play Southwestern on Monday.
“We can use the rest and I believe they’ll enjoy the rest,” Messer said of his team’s four-day break before playing again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.