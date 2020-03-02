MCKEE — Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars were hoping the third time would be the charm when they met up with Clay County during Friday’s 49th District Boys Tournament championship game.
The Jaguars (22-9) dropped two earlier meetings to Glenn Gray’s Tigers but looked as if they were going to repeat as district champions after Reed Sheppard’s basket with five minutes remaining gave North Laurel a 58-57 lead.
But a veteran Clay County (22-9) squad never faltered and outscored the Jaguars 12-6 the remainder of the game to claim a 69-64 win.
“Hats off to Clay County — they were good,” Valentine said. “They handled the emotion of the game way better than we handled the emotion of the game. We got off to a good start but didn’t handle it well. They’re a veteran team and they were composed. Even late, we had some opportunities to extend the lead but failed to. We just didn’t handle the moment very well. I think tonight was more mental than physical. But hat’s off to Clay County, they played great and their guys hit big shots when they needed to.”
North Laurel fell behind 7-2 early but stormed back to take a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Jaguars’ lead grew to 24-14 midway through the second quarter before seeing Clay County use a 16-0 run to take a 30-24 advantage.
North Laurel was able to score at the end of the first half to cut its deficit to four points (30-26).
“It was huge,” Valentine said of Clay County’s 16-0 run. “We got a lead on them and we started acting like we just won the Super Bowl. We’ve got to learn to act like we’ve been here before. We just didn’t handle the emotion of the game well. That’s what you can expect when you’ve got a younger team. We said last week our goal was to get in the region and now we’ll get back and refocus.”
The Tigers were able to push their lead to 53-44 going into the fourth quarter before seeing the Jaguars put together a rally.
North Laurel trailed 57-50, and then went on an 8-0 run that was capped off by Sheppard’s basket with five minutes remaining as the Jaguars reclaimed a 58-57 lead down the stretch.
North Laurel had opportunities to add to their advantage but missed shots, combined with a couple of miscues, allowed Clay County to use a 12-6 run to get the victory.
Even when his team took the one-point lead late in the game, Valentine said he wasn’t sure if his team could pull away.
”In these games, you never know. With this type of atmosphere you never know,” he admitted. “I felt like we had the momentum on our side but their veteran guys stepped up and made more plays than we did tonight.”
North Laurel finished the game hitting on 26-of-49 shot attempts, including shooting 59.3 percent (16-of-27) during the second half. The Jaguars were outrebounded 25-19 and turned the ball over 11 times that led to 21 Clay County points.
Sheppard turned in a stellar effort for North Laurel, scoring a game-high 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting while also pulling down six rebounds and finishing with seven assists. Cole Kelley added eight points while Isaiah Elmore, Isaiah Alexander, and Ryan Davidson each finished with six points apiece.
Sheppard, Davidson, and Alexander were each named to the All-Tournament team.
49th District Boys Tournament
at Jackson County
Championship
Clay County 69, North Laurel 64
North Laurel 15 11 18 20 64
Clay County 9 21 23 16 69
North Laurel (64) — Sheppard 33, Bruner 3, Elmore 6, Kelley 8, Davidson 6, Alexander 6, Harris 2.
Clay County (69) — Curry 17, Robinson 22, Abner 2, Langdon 12, Farmer 13, Begley 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.