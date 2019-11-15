Since mid-October, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals have been back to hitting the court to prepare for the upcoming 2019-20 season, where the Lady Cardinals will be looking to bring home the 13th Region title for the first time since 2008.
The Lady Cardinals will be returning lots of talent this year, with seniors Ally Collett, Amerah Steele and Sydnie Hall expected to have another impressive year at the forefront of the Lady Cardinals’ team.
South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said that Lady Cardinal fans can expect to see a much stronger and overall bigger team on the court once the season begins.
After summer ball, Souder wanted to implement an intense strength and conditioning program in the fall to help his team get in the best shape possible for the upcoming season and he believes it’s made a huge difference.
“What has stood out the most so far in practice is the difference in size and strength versus what we had last year,” he said. “We have spent a lot of time in the weight room so we are much stronger physically.”
With a stronger team, Souder said that practices have been extremely competitive but doesn’t expect to see his Lady Cardinals at 100 percent as soon as the regular season begins.
“Practices have been very competitive but we still have a lot to cover and will be a work in progress even after the season starts,” Souder said. “I feel good about our team but we have a long way to go and I don't know if in my coaching career if I have ever felt like we are where we should be.”
Team chemistry has been one of the biggest things Souder and his coaching staff have been working with their team on, which is something he said he noticed needed more attention during summer ball.
“Well, at the end of the summer we just felt like we needed to work on team chemistry and make sure we were all on the same page,” he said. “We have really good basketball players and we just emphasized playing for each other versus just playing with each other.”
The Lady Cardinals will have their first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday, as they face Louisville Assumption. South Laurel will then will take on Pineville in another scrimmage the following week on Saturday, Nov. 23.
“Scrimmages are great because at this point you are ready to play someone else and it also lets you know early what your weaknesses are and it also gives you a chance to look at different lineups and see what groups may play well together,” Souder said.
The Lady Cardinals 2019-20 season will begin on Monday, Dec. 2, where South Laurel will be traveling to Lincoln County for their season opener. Souder and the Lady Cardinals are hoping to see fans come out and support their Lady Cardinals this season.
“We are excited about the season and we encourage people to come out and watch these young ladies,” Souder said. “We may not win every game but we will play hard every time we step on the court.”
