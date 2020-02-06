ROAD WARRIORS: Jaguars pick up big road win over Somerset

SOMERSET — Despite seeing some of his players under the weather, Nate Valentine’s North Laurel Jaguars were able to pick up one of their biggest wins of the season on Tuesday by handing Somerset its third loss of the season with a 63-55 victory.
Many consider the Briar Jumpers one of, if not the best team in the 12th Region, but North Laurel was able to use a 10-of-16 shooting effort in the second half to erase an early double-digit deficit to improve to 16-7.
”We had some guys under the weather tonight and they still showed up to work,” Valentine said. “That’s what a winning culture looks like. We are trying to become more consistent. I think this was a step in the right direction.“
Somerset (19-3) built an early 16-6 advantage in the first quarter before seeing North Laurel heat up to and outscore the Briar Jumpers, 21-13, during the second quarter to cut its deficit to 29-27 at halftime.
Cole Kelley scored all eight of his points in the third quarter while Reed Sheppard added seven of his game-high 23 points to help the Jaguars outscore Somerset, 19-7, while building a 46-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Ryan Davidson added eight of his 16 points in the final eight minutes while Isaiah Alexander hit a key 3-pointer and Nate Bruner scored four points, helping North Laurel secure the eight-point victory.
Valentine’s squad shot 21-of-42 from the game, including a 6-of-14 effort from 3-point range. The Briar Jumpers were held to 22-of-71 shooting from the floor, including going 4-of-31 from behind the arc.
The Jaguars will be on the road today, playing against crosstown rival South Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
The two teams played back on Dec. 20 with North Laurel coming away with a 73-63 win.
North Laurel 63, Somerset 55
North Laurel 6 21 19 17 63
Somerset 16 13 7 19 55
North Laurel (63) — Sheppard 23, Bruner 6, Kelley 8, Davidson 16, Alexander 5, Harris 2, Brock 3.
Somerset (55) — Grundy 22, Burton 10, Sheron 3, Stevens 2, Acey 12, Bruner 4, Cooper 2.
