ROAD WARRIORS: Lady Jaguars turn in dominating effort against Knott Central

HINDMAN — After hitting a couple of bumps in the road the past two weeks, it looks as if North Laurel straightened things out after turning in a dominating effort on the road against Knott Central.
The Lady Jaguars got off to a fast start and never looked back during their 80-49 win over the Lady Patriots.
Hailee Valentine led the way with 18 points while Gracie Jervis added 15 and Halle Collins finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“We played much better tonight and you can easily see why,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Gracie Jervis and Isabel Gray played like the veteran seniors they are and it made a huge difference. Not only offensively, but defense and rebounding were huge for them and it spread to others on the team. Halle Collins, who has been sick some this week, had a double-double in fewer minutes than usual. Hailee Valentine also played well attacking the basket well and leading us in scoring.
“Through it all though, it is our defense that makes the difference in how we play,” he added. “When we are rebounding well and causing deflections we are a hard team to beat and that was more of our identity tonight.”
North Laurel bookended the win by outscoring the Lady Patriots 25-10 in the first quarter and 26-10 during the fourth quarter while both teams scored 29 points apiece during the second and third quarters.
North Laurel 80, Knott Central 49
North Laurel 25 13 16 26 80
Knott Central 10 13 16 10 49
North Laurel (80) — Valentine 18, Gray 10, B. Sizemore 2, Nicholson 4, Jervis 15, E. Sizemore 6, Collett 2, McClure 2, Collins 13, McKnight 8.
Knott Central (49) — Noble 2, Gayheart 4, Mullins 8, Slone 14, Fletcher 7, Maggard 8, Mason 6.
