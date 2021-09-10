PIKEVILLE — North Laurel is off to its best start in four years after going on the road and defeating Shelby Valley, 42-7, on Friday.
The Jaguars improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 when they started the season with a 4-0 mark. They also matched their win total from last season.
Chris Larkey’s squad established its ground attack during its second possession of the first quarter. The Jaguars moved the ball with ease as Jayce Hacker capped off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to give his team an early 6-0 lead with 6:18 left.
North Laurel put together another long scoring drive in the second quarter as Christian Larkey’s one-hard plunge into the end zone made the score 12-0. The Jaguars added the two-point conversion and led 14-0 with 10:08 remaining in the first half.
Chris Larkey’s squad scored before the half at the 3:17 mark while taking a 21-0 advantage over the Wildcats. Quarterback Tucker Warren found Jayce Hacker open downfield for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
North Laurel wasted little time finding the end zone in the second half.
Cole Messer picked off a pass and raced 23 yards, increasing the Jaguars’ lead to 28-0 at the 11:12 mark.
North Laurel’s domination continues two minutes later when Warren’s second touchdown pass, a 16-yarder to Gavin Hurst, gave his team a 35-0 advantage.
A running clock was put into effect with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter as Warren found Eli Sizemore for a 51-yard touchdown connection to make the score, 42-0.
Shelby Valley scored its lone touchdown with 2:32 left in the game.
North Laurel will look to win its fourth consecutive game next Friday with another long road trip but this time to Barren County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.