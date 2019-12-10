HAZARD — When things got tough, North Laurel seventh-grader Halle Collins got going.
After seeing the Lady Jaguars struggle throughout the first 22 minutes of Monday's game against Perry Central, Collins began to get the hot hand.
Her 3-pointer with four minutes remaining in the third quarter gave the Lady Jaguars a 38-36 lead that put Perry Central on the ropes.
Collins then scored eight straight points in the fourth quarter to help North Laurel put the game out of reach and record a convincing 67-48 win over the Lady Commodores.
Collins finished the game with 23 points and six rebounds while Hailee Valentine scored 22 points while finishing with six rebounds.
“Halle was able to hit the open shots tonight. That’s what she does well,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “When she’s open, she hits the shot. She hits the shots we expect her to make. Offensively, she’s right there. She’s a tough-nosed kid on defense and does a good job rebounding, too.”
North Laurel started the game misfiring on its first 13 shots attempts from 3-point range, combine that with foul trouble, turnovers and getting out-rebounded, and many could see why the Lady Jaguars trailed 30-28 at halftime.
Mahan’s squad began to heat up in the second half and eventually finish 23-of-58 from the floor while ending up with 23 rebounds.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well to begin the game, and that’s not who we are,” Mahan said. “We’ve shot the ball well pretty much every game so far. We battled some adversity tonight, but we were able to get the win on the road against a good Perry Central team. I think we responded well and made the adjustments we needed to make to get the win. To be able to come back and get the win is a sign of a pretty good team. It’s frustrating at times, but we did enough to get the win.”
North Laurel was able to deal a knockout punch thanks to a 31-13 run during the game’s final 12 minutes while improving to 3-1 during the process.
“This was a good win,” Mahan said. “We’ve got to be able to win the games when we’re not playing well and tonight was one of those situations. “When we are playing good and hitting our shots, we can play with anyone in the state,” he added. “But really good teams grind things out when you’re not playing well or shooting well. We were able to do that tonight.”
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action at home Saturday against Oneida Baptist. The game is currently scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip.
North Laurel 67, Perry Central 48
North Laurel 19 9 19 20 67
Perry Central 13 17 9 9 48
North Laurel (67) — Collins 23, Valentine 22, Sizemore 11, Gray 5, Jervis 6.
Perry Central (48) — Hoskins 16, Dunnigan 3, Minks 5, Harris 3, Neace 8, Napier 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.