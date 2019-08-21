Robinson's three TDs lead North sixth grade to a 30-8 win

RICHMOND — The North Laurel Middle School sixth grade Jaguars continued their winning ways by defeating EJ Hayes Middle School on Saturday, 30-8.
Cooper Robinson had another big game running the ball, finishing with more than 100 yards on the ground while scoring three touchdowns and two two-point conversions.
Nickolas Citoits also got in the scoring action with one rushing touchdown while EJ Allen added a two-point conversion.
The Jaguars took control early by controlling the clock. Most of their offensive drives were 10 plays or longer. EJ Hayes ran only one offensive play in the first half, fumbling in its only possession.
North Laurel's Citoits stood out defensively, with some hard hits on the defensive side of the ball, allowing the Jaguars to force numerous turnovers during the win.
