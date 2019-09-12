Rockcastle County hands North 3-0 loss

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars took a tough loss to Rockcastle County on Tuesday night. Rockcastle County found a 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-11) sweep over the Lady Jaguars. With the loss, North Laurel's record dropped to 5-9.
Lillie Belle Harville, 91, wife of James Edward Harville, died September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in London Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Locust Grove Cemetery, Keavy. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday.
