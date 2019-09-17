MANCHESTER — South Laurel continued its winning ways on Monday by blowing out 49th District foe Oneida Baptist, 11-1.
Zach Smart recorded another hat trick, finishing with three goals while Ben House and Clayton Miller each scored twice. Quinn Rison, Clayton Stacy, Isaiah Rea, and Will McCowan each finished with a goal apiece for the Cardinals (8-4-1).
Hayden Durham and Colby Lenoir led the way with two assists apiece while McCowan, House, Isaac Schneider, Smart, and Clayton Stacy each finished with one assist apiece.
“I’m very proud of our team,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “They played a very focused, aggressive, and unselfish match. Much of what we have been working on is slowly coming together.
“We knew OBI would be fast, good with the ball and not afraid to shoot,” he added. “We tried to contain their shooters and keep possession to control the tempo. I’m proud of my defense and goalkeeper. Peyton Buckles, Brady Dalrymple, Chris Vanhook, Landon White, Quinn Rison, and Isaac Schneider along with our keeper Tucker Little played great defense. They did an amazing job of building attacks from the back. We let them (OBI forwards) get behind us once and they scored on a thru ball using their speed. We refocused and worked harder to limit their shooting opportunities.”
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against Pulaski County.
