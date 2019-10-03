SOMERSET — Rod Messer’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars capped off regular season play in fine fashion on Tuesday by going on the road and defeating Southwestern, 3-1.
The win improved the Lady Jaguars to 12-1-1 while running their record to 10-0-1 during the past 11 games.
“It’s a really good win,” Messer said. “We played much better than we played Saturday.”
The win wrapped up a tough stretch of four games that saw North Laurel post a 3-0-1 mark while outscoring its opponents 12-6 during the process.
“We had some tough games at the end of the year,” Messer said. “If you had told me before the stretch we’d win three of the four games, I would have taken it.”
North Laurel scored an early goal in the first half and never looked back in the three-goal victory.
Madison Broyles, Maddison Dagley, and Olivia Rudder each scored during the first half as North Laurel built a commanding 3-0 advantage.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” Messer said. It was a real competitive game and we were able to set the tone early by scoring a goal. We went into the half ahead 3-0 and we have been working on holding a lead. I thought we did a good job of that.”
The Lady Jaguars will be off the remainder of the week before facing the winner of Monday's South Laurel and Oneida Baptist match during semifinal action of the 49th District Tournament on Tuesday.
North Laurel defeated the Lady Mountaineers earlier in the season, 10-0, while handing the Lady Cardinals a 9-1 defeat during the two teams’ lone meeting of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.