LONDON — If you’re a fan of fast-paced basketball, South Laurel High School was the place to be on Saturday.
South Laurel and visiting Scott County combined to score 178 points, but that’s not all.
The two teams combined to take 161 shot attempts, make 63 field goals, shoot 51 free throws while hitting 36 from the charity stripe as Steve Helton’s Lady Cardinals snapped Chris Souder’s squad eight-game win streak with a 94-84 win.
Scott County connected on 36-of-76 shot attempts and 17-of-23 free throw attempts while outrebounding South Laurel, 73-34.
Souder’s squad did manage to force Scott County into 23 turnovers as South Laurel hit on 27-of-85 shot attempts, including going 11-of-44 from 3-point range. South Laurel also connected on 19-of-28 shot attempts from the free-throw line and only turned the ball over five times.
Scott County’s Malea Williams and Kenady Tompkins were a handful during their team’s 10-point win.
Williams scored 25 points and finished with 22 rebounds while Tompkins finished with 22 points and 22 rebounds.
“We gave up 73 rebounds. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that,” Souder said. “They were bigger than us, but we have to put a body on them and make an effort.
”I want to play teams like this down the stretch,” he added. “If we are fortunate to get to Rupp Arena, and that’s by no means a given, every game you’re going to play is going to be like this. If you want to be with the big dogs, you’ve got to learn to compete with them. I just don’t feel like we did the whole time tonight.”
Scott County led 22-16 at the end of the first quarter and 45-34 at halftime. South Laurel was able to get as close as eight points on a couple of occasions during the second half, but couldn’t get any closer despite outscoring Scott County, 50-49, during the final 24 minutes of play.
Amerah Steele led the Lady Cardinals with 30 points while Emily Cox scored 19 points. Brianna Howard added 14 points while Sydnie Hall finished with 10 points.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action today at home against Southwestern. Tip-off is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Scott County 94, South Laurel 84
Scott County 22 23 21 28 94
South Laurel 16 18 21 29 84
Scott County (94) — DeFoor 19, Williams 25, Tompkins 22, Price 8, Owens 2, Young 9, Wise 7, Kenney 2.
South Laurel (84) — Steele 30, Cox 19, Turner 2, Howard 14, Hall 10, Collins 9.
