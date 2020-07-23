LONDON — South Laurel Little League President Quentin Floyd has been more than pleased with the way things have gone since Little League Baseball and Softball began to play a couple of weeks ago at the South Laurel Little League Complex.
“There has been an adjustment period as far as implementing the new guidelines, but it has been a really good couple of weeks overall,” he said. “We have been able to keep the gameplay business as usual. We felt that it was important to be mindful of what is going on and to make the necessary changes we needed to without changing how the game itself is supposed to be played. We have made changes to the dugouts, which has allowed for better social distancing when the players are not actively engaged on the field.
“Additionally, we make sure we have hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves, and masks available for use when needed in each dugout,” he added. “We have also removed bleachers and picnic tables for fan use to encourage social distancing and to limit the surfaces that need to be sanitized. Fans bring their chairs and sit with members of their household. These are just a few examples of changes that we have made with everyone’s safety and health in mind, as well as without compromising gameplay.”
Even with the new guidelines, Floyd said he has seen nothing but excitement since the season began.
“There has been excitement from all around whether it’s coaches, players, fans, or league officials,” he said. “It has been great for me to see all of the excitement from everyone and I’ve been enjoying it myself. To see the kids in our community out there playing, smiling, and having fun playing the game has been great.
“The feedback has been positive,” he added. “The fans and coaches have done a great job in following the rules and guidelines. They realize we as a league are just trying to do our part to keep the season going and safe for everyone. They have been very understanding of the things we have asked them to follow.”
Floyd said he is also pleased with the league’s player turnout considering a late start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our numbers have been increasing more and more the last couple of years, and we anticipated increasing, even more, this year before the pandemic,” he said. “Of course with all that is going on, our numbers are lower than they have been in past seasons, but we are quite a bit higher than we thought we would be once the restrictions lifted enough to have a season. Right now, our league is around 300 kids total from ages 3-16.
“COVID-19 has made us more mindful of our social distance with others as well as being more mindful about actual contact, high five, hugs, handshakes, and so on,” Floyd added. “With sports, these things are a tough habit to break, because when something happens, it’s natural to want to celebrate with others. One of these changes we have made is rather than lining up for handshakes at the end of a game, the teams line up and wave their hats at each other to show their sportsmanship.”
Floyd said South Laurel Little League plans to play for five more weeks with plans of finishing during the third week of August.
“I think the planning, preparation, and communication we have done have helped make things go well so far,” he said. “We knew if we wanted to have a season, we would have to be willing to sacrifice some things and change some things to make it happen. Everyone involved in our league has done an outstanding job of adhering to the guidelines so that we can offer the players the best season possible.”
Editor’s note: A story on North Laurel Little League will be in the Wednesday, July 29 edition of the Sentinel-Echo.
