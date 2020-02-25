WHITLEY COUNTY — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals will be looking to pick up their fourth straight district title in Thursday’s 50th District Girls Basketball Tournament finals after defeating the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets 95-71 on Monday night.
Not only will the Lady Cardinals be moving on to Thursday night’s championship game but South Laurel also broke a record on Monday night as their 95 points have become the most points ever scored in a 50th District girls tournament game, surpassing the previous record set by Corbin in an 87-23 win over Barbourville in 1999. In addition, the combined 166 points scored by South Laurel and Williamsburg on Monday night smashes the previous girls' 50th District record of 144 total points tallied between Corbin (79) and Whitley County (65) in 2015.
“Any time you score 95 points, that’s good but I wasn’t real pleased with our defense,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “I’m pleased that we’re moving on because that’s the important thing but defensively, we’ve got to get better.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets quickly took over the lead in Monday night’s matchup with a 4-0 run but a shot by South Laurel’s Rachel Presley tied the game up at six apiece. Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler soon answered with a shot to give Williamsburg the lead once again but a three-pointer by Bree Howard gave South Laurel its first lead of the game, 9-8, with 5:36 left in the quarter.
Siler’s three points put the Lady Yellow Jackets back in the lead once again but a three-pointer by South Laurel’s Ally Collett gave the Lady Cardinals a 13-11 lead with 4:11 left in the quarter, which South Laurel held onto for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Cardinals were able to extend their lead to 15 points by the end of the first quarter, 30-15.
In the second quarter, the Lady Yellow Jackets couldn’t knock down a shot for the first three and a half minutes of the quarter. Williamsburg scored only eight points in the second quarter while the Lady Cardinals knocked down 11 points, going into halftime with a 41-23 lead.
Despite knocking down 48 points in the second half, the Lady Yellow Jackets weren’t able to get back into the game, as South Laurel was able to keep their distance with a 19-point effort by Amerah Steele to help give the Lady Cardinals 54 points in the second half.
South Laurel was led in points by Steele with 26 points, followed by Ally Collett who had 25 points for the Lady Cardinals.
Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler led the Lady Yellow Jackets with 36 points in Monday night’s matchup, which Souder admitted was more points than he was happy with his defense allowing for a single player.
“You just can’t let an individual player do that,” he said. “We tried a bunch of different defenses and it was all the same result, which means it’s not the defense itself, it’s us. So, we’ve got to make a more intentional effort.”
Souder said his team will be working on their defense over the next few days to prepare for Thursday night’s championship game as his team looks to pick up their fourth straight district title.
South Laurel will be facing Whitley County in Thursday night’s championship game of the 50th District Girls Basketball Tournament. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Whitley County.
South Laurel 95, Williamsburg 71
South Laurel 30 11 26 28
Williamsburg 15 8 21 27
South Laurel (95) – Collett 25, Steele 26, Hall 14, Howard 8, Presley 12, Collins 4, Cox 6.
Williamsburg (71) – Hall 11, Siler 36, Chapman 18, Lawson 4, Graham 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.