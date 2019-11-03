SOUTH LAUREL — The South Laurel Cardinals were wanting to end the season with a win but weren't able to as the red-hot Knox Central Panthers paid a visit and handed them a 41-22 loss.
It was unfamiliar territory for the Cardinals who finished fifth in their district and missed a chance at the playoffs. Combine one of the most difficult schedules in the region, along with numerous injuries, and South Laurel faced a big challenge in 2019.
Despite the hardships facing the program this season, Coach Donnie Burdine said it was one of the most enjoyable seasons he has had as a coach, and he made sure to let his seniors know after the game.
“I told them that we love them and appreciate the hard work and effort they have put in the last four years. They have moved this program along from where we began to where we are now,” said Burdine. “We told them that God had a plan for them in their lives. Our prayer is that they become good, strong men in the community and live up to that calling.”
Knox Central came into Friday night’s game with a different approach. They were gearing up for a first-round matchup with Corbin and used Friday night as another week to get better. The Panthers were able to show why they are a threat to end Corbin’s season early next week.
Knox Central took an early 14-0 lead before South Laurel cut it to 14-8 in the second quarter. The Panthers were able to put another drive together and extended their lead to 21-8 with just under three minutes to go in the half and took that lead into the third quarter.
Burdine described Knox Central as one of the top teams they faced all season.
“They have a very good team. They are the best team we have played since Pulaski County,” said Burdine. “They are one of the best teams we have played this season. They have a fine team.”
Knox Central scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to put them ahead 35-8. South Laurel was able to score their final two touchdowns of the night in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 35-22, but the Panthers scored again before time expired, giving them the 41-22 win.
The Panthers’ ability to run the football against the Cardinals demonstrated the struggles that South Laurel had all season, especially on the defensive side of the football. Knox Central sophomore running back Seth Huff rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns in the game.
Burdine said that his team’s injuries, along with their youth and inexperience made for a tough season on defense.
“These kids have worked their guts out for us this season, but we had some things we had to overcome. We lost two inside linebackers last year that were in the top five or six in the state for tackles. We’ve had injuries, and we played a tough schedule,” said Burdine. “We had kids playing who had not played that much. It’s been tough. But, I think there are great lessons to be learned from tough things we have to go through in life.”
With the loss, the Cardinals dropped to 2-8 on the season. Despite the record and missing the playoffs, Burdine said that there were a lot of bright spots this season. Offensively, freshman quarterback Dylan Burdine replaced senior Logan Gentry when Gentry went down with an injury and will be back next season with a half-year of experience. Burdine will return along with freshman Brenton Willoughby, in addition to several sophomores and juniors that saw time on the field this year.
“We have a lot of things to be excited about next year. We have had a lot of bright spots this season,” said Burdine. “We have players coming back who got experience this season. We just need to get more players out. We need more kids on the team next year. We will work hard this offseason in our weight program and come back ready to go next season.”
