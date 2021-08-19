LONDON — Jep Irwin returns for his second stint as coach of the South Laurel football team after spending the past two seasons at Whitley County.
Irwin was head coach at South Laurel High School from 2002-2005 and led the Cardinals to a 9-3 mark during his final season as South Laurel’s head coach. He secured a 24-20 record during his four years at South Laurel.
He is the last coach to lead the Cardinal football program to a playoff win, a 40-28 victory over Lafayette back on Nov. 4, 2005.
Irwin, who has a career coaching record of 85-77, will be taking over a Cardinal team that posted an 0-8 record this past season.
A lot has changed since Irwin’s last year at South Laurel.
In 2005, he had just led the Cardinals to a playoff win, and now, he’s taking over a program that was ranked last in the 2020 Class 5A RPI rankings and is riding a 14-game losing skid in the process.
Irwin knows he’s got a lot of work ahead of him while admitting it’s been a “fantastic homecoming” for him.
“I am very blessed and humbled to be able to return to my alma mater and be allowed to restore our pride and winning tradition,” he said. “In some ways, it seems like only yesterday that I was here before but in other ways, it's like I went into hyper-sleep or a time warp. No former players from before have sons on the team.”
The Cardinals will be young this season while having goals of winning a district game, and reaching the playoffs
“We want to work every day to improved and develop our identity as a program,” Irwin said. “We want to be as successful as possible in year one for our seniors especially. We are young and that youth and also everything new may limit our ceiling somewhat this season, but we are looking at getting better every day as a reachable goal. Winning a district game and making the playoffs is certainly realistic.”
South Laurel will basically start from scratch on offense with linemen Logan White and Tate Anderson the only players that were consistent starters.
The Cardinals averaged 25 points per game last season while scoring 30 points on four occasions.
“We have almost all new skill players,” Irwin said. “Our athleticism at the skill positions is good, even though we are inexperienced.”
Defensively, South Laurel struggled last season, allowing almost 52 points per game. The lowest point total the Cardinals allowed last season was 42 against Mercer County. Teams scored at least 50 points or more five times last season, including Whitley County’s 69-point scoring effort.
“Defensively, Brad Elza, Logan White, Brice Mills, and Jackson Hammack are returnees there,” Irwin said.
Irwin said Lincoln Webster will handle the kicking duties for the Cardinals.
“Obviously, we need to be sound in the kicking game to be successful as a team,” he said. “We work on it every day.”
Going into the season, Irwin said his line’s depth is a concern.
“We have a lot of ninth and 10th graders who have played very little or none at all,” he said.
South Laurel’s schedule will be a challenging one for the Cardinals, and their district schedule is tough as always.
Irwin’s squad has non-District matchups against Harlan County, Estill County, Knox Central, Madison Central, Rockcastle County, and Grant County.
South Laurel will host Whitley County, and Southwestern in District play while traveling to face North Laurel and Pulaski County.
“We will see some very good teams out of the district,” Irwin said. “That will make us better.”
Irwin said one of his team’s goals is to reach the playoffs but it’s not going to be an easy task.
The Cardinals have dropped 11 consecutive district games with their last district win coming on Oct. 20, 2017.
“Southwestern and Pulaski County have dominated,” Irwin said. “North Laurel returns just about everybody. Whitley County and we are probably the two unknowns right now. Winning the district is a goal, but honestly, we want to win a game first. We will have to see how much we improve and if we can stay healthy.”
South Laurel Schedule
Week One, Friday, Aug. 20
at Harlan County, 7:30 p.m. (First Priority Bowl)
Week Two, Friday, Aug. 27
Estill County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Three, Friday, Sept. 3
at Knox Central, 7:30 p.m.
Week Four, Friday, Sept. 10
at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m.
Week Five, Friday, Sept. 17
Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Six, Thursday, Sept. 23
at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Week Seven, Friday, Oct. 1
at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Eight, Friday, Oct. 8
OPEN
Week Nine, Friday, Oct. 15
Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Friday, Oct. 22
Whitley County, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Friday, Oct. 29
at Grant County, 7:30 p.m.
