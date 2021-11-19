LONDON — North Laurel coach Chris Larkey has had some time to reflect on his team’s 8-3 season that saw them take an early exit in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs after falling to Pulaski County.
The Jaguars entered the season young and inexperienced, and are now ready to take the next step with a solid nucleus of talent returning in 2022.
“It’s never easy to see a group of young men lose their last game,” Larkey said. “It’s never easy to just end it the way it ends. All of the time these kids spend on practice and film, to see it gone in one game, but we had a great season.
“There are a lot of teams that wish they had our record and our season,” he added. “We had some huge wins and gave Laurel County a football team to be proud of.”
With most of his skill players returning, Larkey likes what the future holds for North Laurel.
“The future is very bright for these kids,” he admitted. “We return a lot of kids, and hopefully they can figure out what they need to do and take the next big step.
“These kids can accomplish anything they want to accomplish,” he added. “It just depends on how much work they put in if they take the next step. Our district is loaded. It’s so stupid to play the same teams in the district in the playoffs in the first two rounds. Just because they do this in other sports doesn’t mean it works in the other one. Rivalries are ruined and not allowed to even begin. These kids have some huge expectations.”
North Laurel did graduate 10 seniors who meant a lot to the program. Larkey admitted it’s going to be tough to replace each of them.
“We finished with 10 seniors, who led this team,” he said. “These guys are three to four-year starters, and they exemplified what football players are. These kids will be successful in life because they stuck out and finished the toughest sport in high school.”
