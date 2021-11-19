LONDON — If you look at the North Laurel Lady Jaguars’ record in 2021, you wouldn’t get the full story into just how good this team really was.
The Lady Jaguars, despite a 5-11-1 record on the year, took the South Laurel Lady Cardinals to the wire in the 13th Region Tournament, falling 2-0 and finishing the year as regional runners-up.
It was a strong finish to a season that included lots of bumps in the road and growing pains. The Lady Jaguars featured one of the youngest rosters in the region in 2021. They had a large sophomore class that carried a large load of the responsibility, along with a handful of juniors, while having just two seniors on the roster.
The team had to gain on-the-job experience, and it showed, with a slow start and strong finish to the season. North Laurel opened the season with five-straight losses, including close losses to Lincoln County, Madison Central, and South Laurel.
Their first win of the year came against Middlesboro in a 10-0 blowout, but they lost their next three games, bringing their record to an abysmal 1-8-1, more than halfway through the year.
A 6-2 win over Whitley County jumpstarted the Lady Jaguars, who went on to win their last game of the regular season against Mercer County. After that, North Laurel knocked off Corbin (3-0) in the first round of the 49th District Tournament, before falling to South Laurel in the district finals (2-0).
The Lady Jaguars took on Knox Central in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament and won 6-0. They then had their rematch against the Lady Redhounds in the regional finals.
After the championship game, Coach Jessica Miller said her team had come a long way to finish as runner-up in the region, noting how young her team was and what a bright future they have.
“We are a really young team with a lot to learn still and a lot of growing to do, but they have improved drastically from the start of summer practices to now,” said Miller. “As a young team, these girls still have plenty of time to accomplish great things.”
The two seniors North Laurel will be losing are Mia Higgins and Maddie Mastin. They will have a strong group returning for the 2022 campaign, including Mikaela Moore and Makayla Mastin. While the duo of seniors will be missed, North Laurel returns a team of five juniors and 10 sophomores, ensuring that North Laurel will be competitive once again next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.