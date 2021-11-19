LONDON — It’s hard to keep a good team down, and the North Laurel Jaguars proved that this season when they went on to finish the year as district and regional runners-up in 2021.
Coach David Broyles knew that he had a quality team coming into the season, but the obstacles kept lining up for the Jaguars. Between injuries, illness, and strict COVID-19 protocols, North Laurel was continually overcoming their circumstances on their way to a 10-win season and strong postseason performances.
After opening the season with two wins, the Jaguars went on a roller coaster ride of a season, losing five of seven games early on, including a 4-1 loss to South Laurel. While it would have been easy to lose confidence during that tough stretch, Broyles said his team was able to overcome those challenges throughout the year.
The Jaguars went on to win three of their last four games in the regular season, before avenging their loss to South Laurel in the first round of the 49th District Tournament. They advanced to the 13th Region Tournament where they defeated Harlan County in the first round before losing to Corbin in the finals.
“We knew coming into the year that we had a good team. We had some bumps early because of injuries and some sickness, but we hung in there and kept fighting,” Broyles said. “We thought we were the second-best team in the region and we felt like, if we put our best game together, and caught Corbin on an off night, we had a chance against them, as well. It was a good season for us, overall.”
Leaving from this year’s squad will be eight seniors who have meant a lot to the program and to Broyles, who took over the team when these seniors were freshmen. Leading scorers Brayden Cassidy and Noah Steely will both be lost to graduation, as well as a four-year start at goalkeeper Henry Chappell.
Broyles said it is a special group of seniors who will be difficult to replace.
“I took over the program when these seniors were freshmen, so we have seen them grow into the players they are - guys like Henry Chappell who have been four-year starters for us,” he said. “This group will be missed. They’re a very talented group and provided good leadership for us this year.”
The cupboard certainly isn’t bare for the Jaguars. They return another leading scorer in rising sophomore Grant Abner, along with senior-to-be Jackson McCowan. They also have a strong sophomore group that will play a significant role in next season’s on-the-field success.
Broyles said the future is bright for his program, both next year and the years beyond.
“We had a lot of kids who got playing time last year, even though we’re losing eight players,” he said. “We have a very good sophomore class that will help carry us, we have some good freshmen who will see more time, and we have some incoming freshmen who will be good players for us.”
