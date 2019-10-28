Just one week ago, the Whitley County Colonels found themselves down with under two minutes to go in the game, and pulled off an incredible comeback against the North Laurel Jaguars, winning 28-22.
Fast forward just seven days, and Whitley County was in a similar situation against South Laurel, after falling behind 18-3 early in the second quarter. After being in these types of situations before, Jep Irwin’s team never blinked. Instead, they put together a run of 29-unanswered points and walked out with a 32-18 win over the Cardinals.
The Colonels took advantage of a South Laurel defense that has struggled against the run this season. Last week, the Cardinals allowed 417 yards in a 38-20 loss to Southwestern Pulaski. On Friday, Whitley County rushed for 313 yards, their season-high, controlling the game on the ground and ultimately coming away with the win.
South Laurel looked as if they were going to run away with the game early on. After they connected on a field goal on their first drive to take an early 3-0 lead, South Laurel’s Jordan Ramey found daylight and scampered for a 56-yard touchdown on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, giving South Laurel an early 6-3 lead. Whitley punted on their next possession, and Ramey continued to dominate the game. This time, the senior scored from 40 yards out, giving his team the 12-3 lead that they went on to take into the second quarter.
The Colonels continued to struggle to get much going on offense early in the second and once again turned the ball over to South Laurel with just under 10 minutes to go until the half. Freshman Brenton Willoughby rushed for the team’s third touchdown of the night, putting the Cardinals up 18-3.
South Laurel held on to the 15-point lead until just over 2 minutes left in the second quarter when a Whitley County drive was capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run from Zach Saylor. The Colonels connected on the extra point, cutting the lead to 18-10 heading into halftime.
The touchdown run from Saylor was the turning point in the game as Whitley County took control from there.
After forcing South Laurel to punt at the beginning of the third quarter, Saylor found the end zone again, this time on a two-yard run. Saylor then scored on the two-point conversion, tying the game at 18-18. The score remained tied heading into the fourth quarter.
Saylor continued to control the game in the final period, scoring two more touchdowns in the fourth. The senior had two, one-yard touchdown runs, his last one coming with under a minute to go in the game to seal the win. Saylor entered the game with four touchdowns in the entire season but tied his season total on Friday with four touchdowns.
South Laurel is the odd-team-out when it comes to the playoffs. The Cardinals lost all four of their district games this season, finishing in fifth place. They will wrap up their season at home against Knox Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.