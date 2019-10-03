LONDON — It was a tale of two halves during South Laurel’s 8-0 win over Knox Central on Tuesday.
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first half before a pep talk by Cardinal coach Joey Marcum woke his team up.
Marcum’s players responded with eight goals in the second half to improve to 12-5-2.
“This was Senior Night Part 2,” Marvin said. “It was the last night on our field and emotional night for a lot of these kids. So we started a senior lineup like we did last night, and it’s not that they played badly, they played well, but we just didn’t have any rhythm. I pointed out to them at halftime that this is it. This is their last shot going out on their own field.
“Daggone, people shot like they haven't shot like all season,” he added. “I hope we didn’t use it all tonight. I hope we have some left for next week.”
Quinn Rison started the scoring for South Laurel nine minutes into the second half. His first of three goals on the night gave his team the momentum it needed to pull away quickly. Rison added another goal 20 seconds later before a goal by Clayton Stacy gave South Laurel a 3-0 lead during the 53rd minute.
Rison’s third goal of the match combined with goals from Ben House, Zack Smart, Clayton Miller, and Jesus Lopez wrapped up the win for the Cardinals.
“We been a rollercoaster team all season,” Marcum said. “We have had some great nights, but we’ve also had some amazingly bad nights. We realized that it was time to start playing in the second half.”
South Laurel will wrap regular season play up Saturday on the road against Sayre.
“We beat them pretty bad last year, so they will probably be more than ready to play us,” Marcum said. “This will be a good test for us. Their record is deceptive because they play high-level teams. If we play as we did in the second half tonight, we should be OK.”
