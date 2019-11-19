featured SEMIFINAL BALLIN': Laurel County boys and girls elementary basketball teams battled this past weekend for a spot in respective title games 5 hrs ago 1 of 6 Photo by Emily Adams-BentleyCamp Ground's Sarah Watkins attempted a foul shot during Saturday's contest with the Bush Blue Devils. Photo by Emily Adams-BentleyThe Bush Blue Devils defeated the Camp Ground Yellow Jackets in Saturday's semifinal round. Photo by Les DixonSublimity held on to defeat Wyan-Pine Grove, 37-28, during Saturday's semifinal action of the Laurel County Boys Elementary Basketball Tournament. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonCold Hill handed Sublimity a 40-11 loss during Saturday's semifinal action of the Laurel County Girls Elementary Basketball Tournament. LES DIXON Photo by Les DixonSublimity's Kamden Deweese scored 16 points during the Eagles' 37-28 win over Wyan-Pine Grove. LES DIXON Photo by Emily Adams-BentleyBush's Katie Sams makes a layup during Saturday's semifinal round of the Laurel County Elementary Girls Basketball Tournament. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries WOLFE, Melba GREENE, Marceline PROFFITT, Merv BECKNER, Imogene BLAKEMAN, Robert Hometown Heroes Logo Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles90 YEARS IN THE BAKING: London's Flowers Bakery produces millions of honey buns, donuts and more each weekCamp Ground Elementary releases Principal's List, Honor RollFive indicted for selling alcohol in dry countyMan gets 15 years for mother's death London Sonic ranks number one for corndog day in marketTwo former SLHS staff appear for sex abuse allegationsCold Hill Elementary names students to Principal’s List, Honor RollLocal Air Force JROTC student earns wingsMusic pleas in assault case at ATV parkMurder suspects, sex offenders appear in court Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.