LONDON — South Laurel celebrated Senior Night in style during Monday’s match with Estill County by handing the Engineers a 4-0 loss.
Estill County entered the match with a 14-5-1 mark, but couldn’t get any offense going as South Laurel (11-5-2) managed to be only the second team this season to shut out the Engineers.
“This was a good team,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “Estill County is the best team in the 14th Region. They’re physical and it was a good match. This was a good win for us.”
South Laurel got on the scoreboard early with Zack Smart receiving a pass from Austin Napier while finding the back of the net to give his team a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the game.
Smart assisted on the Cardinals’ second goal as Hayden Durham gave his team a 2-0 edge during the 14th minute.
South Laurel was able to put the game out of reach in the second half as Ben House assisted on Will McCowan’s goal while Quinn Rison scored after receiving a pass from Chris Vanhook.
“We were able to get all of the seniors in and that worked out well,” Marcum said. “They scored the first two goals. That was an interesting twist there. Those guys went out there and put it to it. I’m pleased.
“I feel like we were flat in the second half,” he added. “We went back to our normal rotation and we came out a bit sluggish. I think we are getting better. I don’t know if where we need to be. We still have a couple of things we need to work on — finishing shots would be the first thing.”
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Saturday on the road against Sayre.
