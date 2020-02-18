CLAY COUNTY—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals’ seniors combined for 48 points in Monday night’s 71-32 win over region opponent the Clay County Lady Tigers.
Ally Collett led the Lady Cardinals with 19 points in Monday’s win while Sydnie Hall contributed 17 points in the game and Amerah Steele had 12 points.
With the win, the Lady Cardinals saw their record improve to 20-5, 7-0 versus 13th Region opponents.
The Lady Cardinals got off to a hot start on Monday night as South Laurel knocked down five three-pointers in the first quarter. Collett’s 10-point effort helped the Lady Cardinals to put up 26 points in the quarter while South Laurel’s defense held the Lady Tigers to only six points.
South Laurel had six different players to contribute points in the second quarter to add 17 points as they held Clay County to 13 points. The Lady Cardinals went into halftime with a 24 point lead over the Lady Tigers, 43-19.
The Lady Cardinals outscored Clay County 28-13 in the second half as they cruised to the 39-point win with Hall leading in the second half with seven points.
South Laurel knocked down 14 three-pointers in Monday night’s win.
The Lady Cardinals held Clay County’s Kaylee Mathis, who averages 20.2 points per game, to only five points in Monday night’s win.
South Laurel will be back in action on Thursday as the Lady Cardinals host Rockcastle County. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start.
South Laurel 71, Clay County 32
South Laurel 26 17 23 5 71
Clay County 6 13 8 5 32
South Laurel (71) -- Collett 19, Steele 12, Hall 17, Howard 9, Collins 6, Mills 3, Clem 5.
Clay County (32) -- Asher 9, Mathis 5, Napier 1, Lewis 14, Jones 3.
