LONDON — Dominating.
That’s the word best used when describing North Laurel High School’s fastpitch softball team during Jimmy Durham’s 10-year tenure as head coach of what many would come to call “Team Jaguar.”
North Laurel posted a 323-72 record from 1997-2006 that saw Team Jaguar capture a state championship (2001), finish state runner-up (2000), reach the Final Four (2003), and capture seven 12th Region championships while compiling an 82 percent winning percentage.
“To be honest, if we stayed within a 50-mile radius in the state, we might not have even lost a game in many of those years,” Durham said. “Except for South Laurel, who we lost to here and there, we were able to win all of our games in this area. We could have done what a lot of the other teams done during that time frame and just played around here. We wouldn’t have lost, and we always traveled. We went to Ohio, Tennessee, western Kentucky, and Louisville. We played against some of the top players in the nation and we were able to hold our own.”
North Laurel totaled nine 30-plus win seasons, which at the time were the most since the inception of fastpitch in 1995.
Team Jaguar was also ranked No. 1 in Kentucky for four consecutive seasons (1999-02) and then again in 2003. North Laurel also received three USA Today national rankings (15th in 2000,19th in 2001, and 25th in 2002).
North Laurel also possessed some of the best players in the state and nation during its 10-year dominance.
Team Jaguar was led by players such as Becky Abner, Sarah Crook, and Ali Ray along with a long list of many other top-notch players.
North Laurel had one Miss Kentucky Softball (Abner), two Miss Kentucky Softball runner-ups (Crook and Ali Ray), two Kentucky Player of the Years (Abner and Crook), and two Kentucky Gatorade Players of the Year (Abner and Crook). Three players (Abner, Crook, and Ray) were named Louisville Slugger High School All-Americans while 27 players received Kentucky All-State Awards.
“We had great players,” Durham said. “I felt that we could compete with anyone. I knew winning the district and region wasn’t going to be enough for me. We needed to win the state tournament. During those early teams, we won the regional tournaments with three different pitchers — Tara Evans, Becky Abner, and Buck Dufour. These were a different type of kids with a different type of work ethic.
“I also need to give credit where credit is due because, at that time, Laurel County was still the hotbed of softball in Little League,” he added. “I was reaping the awards because of the girls that I had, thanks to the people like Alan Lewis and Robert Ward, who had worked hard with the girls. In the beginning, we didn’t have middle school softball. Those guys set the path early on in Little League and that paid off in the beginning.”
The key to success during the early years, according to Durham was the fact his team was a family, literally.
Durham carried 16 players on his roster during the early years and from 1999 to 2002, he had four sets of sisters that played for Team Jaguar — Katie and Ali Ray, Jamie and Jodi Walden, Helicia and Helena Hubbard and Heather and Buck Dufour.
“When we were ranked No. 1 during the four years of 1999-2002, we had a special group during that time frame,” he said. “I only carried 16 players during most of those years and what a lot of people don’t remember was eight of the 16 players were sisters. We had four sets of sisters during that time playing. They were a group that would do anything for each other at any time. That was a unique situation. The older sisters started the run and the younger sisters finished it out.”
The pinnacle of North Laurel’s 10-year run came in 2001 when Team Jaguar defeated DuPont Manual and Owensboro Catholic to capture the school’s and program’s first-ever state championship. The state title win also marked the first time a team from eastern Kentucky had won a fastpitch state championship.
“The biggest accomplishment, I think, is the way our girls fought back in 2001 after graduating the entire infield,” Durham said. “That run to the finals and winning the state championship was awarded on many levels. It wasn’t luck because we put the time and effort since 1997. We put in hard work and determination. “(Assistant coach) Bill Abner always told me, the only award he wanted Becky to win was the state tournament MVP because he that meant we would have won the state tournament,” he added. “It was a total team effort and a special time. The game mattered back then.”
But with success, came heartache.
And for a few years, folks were wondering if North Laurel was snake bitten.
Team Jaguar entered the 1999 State Tournament as the team to beat but dropped a 1-0, 14 inning decision to Louisville Butler to open tournament play. Team Jaguar was a State Tournament favorite in 2000. Durham’s squad reeled off four straight wins to advance to the state title game.
North Laurel dropped the first game of the double-elimination tournament to DuPont Manual, 1-0, before losing a crushing one-run defeat in the second championship game.
“In reality, we should have won three state titles legitimately,” Durham admitted. “In 2000, we had the state championship won. We lost that on a bad hop on a bad bounce on a routine ground ball to Heather Dufour. It was nothing she could have done or anyone could do when the ball hits a divot five feet in front of her and shoots over her head into rightfield and they score to beat us. We had it won. In 1999, we had that 14-inning game with Butler and their pitcher Suzanne Whiten ended up winning Miss Softball. I thought if we won that game, we had a shot because we had a 37-2 record entering that game at the time. Losing Crystal Cowden to an injury in the Lowe’s Classic earlier in the season hurt.
“We were able to win it in 2001 after graduating our entire infield,” he added. “In 2002, it was another heartbreaker. Becky pitched a no-hitter and we still lost. That just doesn’t happen. We had a great shot that year, but we lost to Sacred Heart and they never hit the ball out of the infield. It was tough. Even as dominant as Becky was, she was always the first to say, she couldn’t have done what she did without her teammates. The girls were always spending time together and staying all night with each other. It was just a different time and a different era with special players.”
