SEVEN AND COUNTING: <span>Lady Cardinals end regular season play with seventh consecutive win</span>

LANCASTER —It was a great night for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals as they wrapped up the regular season on a high note, winning 4-0 on the road against Garrard County on Monday night.
The win gave South Laurel their seventh in a row, as they are playing as well as any team in the 13th Region at this time in the year. It’s exactly where a coach wants his team to be heading into the postseason.
Coach Jeremy Howard said his team was able to execute the game plan on Monday and overcome any mistakes they made along the way.
“Tonight’s game was a very good way to end a regular season. We came in with a solid game plan and we executed it very well,” said Howard. “We had moments where we struggled but we were able to work through them.”
The Lady Cardinals had four different players score one goal each in the win, including, Ashlyn Davis, Ella Rison, Avery Sauer, and Belle Dotson. Sauer, Noelia Merced, and Josie Gill each had one assist on the night. Goalkeeper Tess Little finished with six saves in the shutout victory.
Coach Jeremy Howard said that the effort from senior Lindsay Cox may not have shown up in the box score, but she was a key component to the win.
“Lindsay Cox had a very important role tonight tactically and she did a phenomenal job. Tess Little came up big for us tonight, making important decisions at the right moments,” said Howard. “I’m very happy with the result and these girls have worked so incredibly hard each day. Now we just have to get ready for our new season starting next Tuesday.”
That new season will be the 49th District Tournament that begins next Tuesday at North Laurel. The Lady Cardinals will face off against Whitley County in the first round with a chance at a district title and a trip to the regional tournament on the line.
South Laurel defeated the Lady Colonels 3-0 back in August and will be the favorites entering the match. The Lady Cardinals have the best record in the region and are the only team that has not lost to a regional opponent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.