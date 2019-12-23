PIKEVILLE — Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars were able to post a 2-0 record during their stay in the Pike Central Classic by defeating Pike Central on Saturday, 78-58.
Sophomores Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore had another strong game offensively by scoring 19 points and 18 points, respectively, during the 20-point victory. Senior Gracie Jervis tallied 16 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
The win, North Laurel’s seventh in a row, improves The Lady Jaguars to 8-1.
Coach Eddie Mahan was pleased with the win but admitted his team needs to continue to improve defensively.
“When you play well only on one side of the ball, you prevent yourself from being a complete team,” he said. “We struggled defensively today and Pike County Central took advantage of it. We were never able to put them away until a fourth-quarter defensive effort made a solid run possible. We are a very talented team but we need to understand the effort it is going to take defensively this season if we want to be considered one of the best in the state again.
“I thought offensively Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine created multiple opportunities for us and Gracie Jervis shot the call decently, but without the effort on the other side of the ball, we were stuck at an eight to 14 point lead,” Mahan added. “I do believe Isabel Gray’s, Emily Sizemore‘s and Halle Collins’ rebounding was a key for us to eventually pull it out, though. Those extra opportunities with our offense were instrumental in the lead we had.”
North Laurel was able to build a 23-14 lead heading into the second quarter and led 46-33 at halftime.
Pike Central cut its deficit to 56-45 going into the fourth quarter before seeing the Lady Jaguars use a 22-13 run during the period to secure the win.
“While this was not the type of win we necessarily wanted, we were able to grind it out for another win to make us 8-1 going into Christmas,” Mahan said. “Knowing that two to three possessions could have made enough difference to be perfect, should show our girls that with some work and more attention to our defensive end, this can be a special team.”
North Laurel will enjoy a nine-day break before traveling to play Red Bird on Monday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
North Laurel 78, Pike Central 58
North Laurel 23 22 11 22 78
Pike Central 14 19 12 13 58
North Laurel (78) — Valentine 19, Gray 6, Bruner 6, Sizemore 18, Jervis 16, Collins 9, McKnight 4.
Pike Central (58) — No names were given.
Friday’s Game
North Laurel 63, Mango Central 24
North Laurel’s sixth win in a row wasn’t as pretty as the final score indicated.
The Lady Jaguars managed to score only two points in the first quarter but did a complete 360 during the final three quarters by outscoring Mingo Central, 61-15, to record a convincing 63-24 victory.
Trailing 9-2 going into the second quarter, North Laurel (7-1) outscored Mingo Central, 32-6, in the second quarter and never looked back.
”We had a slow start, and one that I hope teaches us a lesson,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “After our starters finally woke up, we had a second-quarter that looked like the team that I know we can be.
“This team has the chance to be one of the best to go through our school,” he added. “When we play with energy and confidence I believe this team can compete with anyone.“
Sophomores Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore led the Lady Jaguars in scoring with 13 points and 12 points, respectively.
“Our sophomore guards have done a great job the last two nights of attacking off of dribble penetration,” Mahan said. “I believe that is a huge key for us offensively. When we have an inside out attack you see our offense become very hard to guard.”
North Laurel 63, Mingo Central 24
North Laurel 2 32 20 9 63
Mingo Central 9 6 5 4 24
North Laurel (63) — Valentine 13, Gray 9, B. Sizemore 4, Nicholson 2, E. Sizemore 12, Jervis 7, Collett 3, McClure 2, Collins 9, McKnight 2.
Mingo Central (24) — No names were given.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 76, McCreary Central 44
A big first half helped push the North Laurel Lady Jaguars past McCreary Central on Thursday night, 76-44.
“Overall, a great performance by a lot of people,” said North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan. “McCreary Central has a few big-time scoring weapons that we were able to contain for the most part tonight (Thursday). We were able to throw a lot of different defenses at them and work on a lot of things. I would like to see us come out with better intensity.”
The Lady Jaguars were able to build up a 20-point lead at halftime, 44-24, that helped push North Laurel past McCreary Central on Thursday, with Hailee Valentine leading with 13 points in the first half and 10 points each by Emily Sizemore and Halle Collins.
The Lady Jaguars had 11 points to score points in Thursday night’s matchup with Collins leading the team with 16 points while Sizemore had 14 points and Valentine finished with 13 points.
“One thing that I love about this team is our ability to step up in many different spots,” Mahan said. “If one or two people that usually do a lot for us have an off night we have others step up and come through. Hailee Valentine and Emily Sizemore were big in the beginning. They were looking to penetrate and get to the rim aggressively. That’s what we have to have from both of them night in and night out. Halle Collins was big on the boards and lead us in scoring with 16.
“Games like tonight (Thursday) are good for us because we were able to get everyone in and see our depth grow.”
North Laurel 76, McCreary Central 44
North Laurel 23 21 20 12 76
McCreary Central 13 11 10 10 44
North Laurel (76) – Gray 7, Jervis 2, E. Sizemore 14, Valentine 13, Collins 16, B. Sizemore 4, McClure 5, McKnight 2, Bruner 4, Fields 5, Nichelson 4.
McCreary Central (44) – A. Anderson 14, Elizabeth Anderson 4, Emily Anderson 9, Creekmore 5, Trammell 6, Bell 6.
