Seventh-grader Alyssa Siler continues to impress playing golf. She turned in a first-place effort in the SEKY Junior Golf Tournament at the London Country Club, and also placed first in the SEKY Junior Golf Tournament at Old Bridge in Danville. | Photos Submitted
Seventh-grader Alyssa Siler continues to impress
