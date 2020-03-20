Shelby Davis among five Alice Lloyd Lady Eagles players named to NCCAA Scholar-Athlete Team  

GREENVILLE, SC — The NCCAA announced its national awards for the 2019-20 season and Alice Lloyd College had five individual players named as an elite NCCAA Scholar-Athlete which included former South Laurel basketball player Shelby Davis.
The recipients must be at least a junior academically and have maintained a minimum 3.4 GPA while in college.
For the Lady Eagles, seniors Makayla Akersand Katie Moore, along with juniors Davis, Haley Hall, and Ali May all received this honor.
