JACKSON COUNTY—Two North Laurel Jaguars joined the 1,000-point club on their way to a 69-36 win over the Jackson County Generals on Friday night.
Reed Sheppard and Cole Kelley each reached the 1,000-point milestone in their career on Friday night after Sheppard knocked down 14 points and Kelley had 19 points on the night.
“I’m extremely happy for Cole and Reed on reaching the 1,000 point milestone,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “Not only are they talented basketball players, they are both great kids. It’s rare to have two guys join the 1,000 point club on the same night. I’m very happy for them both.”
The Jaguars started off hot on Friday night, knocking down 28 points in the first quarter with a nine-point effort by Kelley and an eight-point effort by Isaiah Alexander while holding the Generals to only three points.
North Laurel’s defense held Jackson County to only seven points in the second quarter while the Jaguars’ offense added 17 points with points by five different Jaguars to seal a hefty 45-10 lead over the Generals.
“We had a terrific defensive effort tonight (Friday),” Valentine said. “This team is very resilient. We have been getting off to very slow starts but tonight our defense put us in a great position early.”
Jackson County outscored North Laurel 26-24 in the second half but the Jaguars’ big halftime lead helped to keep them ahead. The Jaguars led by as much 42 points on their way to Friday night’s 33-point district win.
Kelley led the Jaguars with 19 points while Ryan Davidson added 17 points for the Jaguars.
With the win, the Jaguars saw their record improve to 15-7 and 6-2 versus district opponents.
North Laurel will be back in action on Tuesday as the Jaguars travel to Somerset. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
North Laurel 69, Jackson County 36
North Laurel 28 17 15 9 69
Jackson County 3 7 16 10 36
North Laurel (69) – Sheppard 14, Bruner 3, Kelley 19, Davidson 17, Alexander 10, Sizemore 3, Harris 2, Reynolds 1.
Jackson County (36) – J. Lakes 3, Bowling 3, Adkins 5, Hammons 11, Akemon 8, Rose 4, D. Lakes 2.
