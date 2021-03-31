CORBIN — It was a clean sweep for North Laurel High School when it came to the 2021 13th Region Media Boys and Girls Basketball awards.
Sophomore Reed Sheppard and Jaguar coach Nate Valentine captured the Boys Player of the Year, and Boys Coach of the Year awards while junior Hailee Valentine and Lady Jaguar coach Eddie Mahan were named Girls Player of the Year, and Girls Coach of the Year, respectively.
Corbin sophomore Hayden Llewellyn was named Boys Newcomer of the Year while Harlan’s Kylie Noe was named Girls Newcomer of the Year.
Listed below is the entire list of the 2021 2021 13th Region Media Boys and Girls Basketball awards:
Boys Player of the Year
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Boys Coach of the Year
Nate Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Newcomer of the Year
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
All-Region First Team
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Jordan Akal, Harlan
Connor Robinson, Clay County
Trent Noah, Harlan County
All-Region Second Team
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
Tyler Cole, Harlan County
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
All-Region Third Team
Micah Steely, Williamsburg
Matthew Gray, Barbourville
Connor Farmer, Clay County
Micah Anders, South Laurel
Isaac Mills, Knox Central
All-Region Fourth Team
Keean Fuson, Pineville
Clay Sizemore, North Laurel
Josh Hibbitts, Corbin
Jaedyn Gist, Harlan
Parker Payne, South Laurel
All-Newcomer Team
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central
Brody Brock, North Laurel
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
Daniel Carmical, Harlan County
All-Region Honorable Mention
Raven Abner, Clay County; Brody Brock, North Laurel; Clay Akemon, Jackson, County; Dawson Woolum, Bell County; Carter Stewart, Corbin; Larry Bray, Williamsburg; Ethan Keene, Whitley County; Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp; Matthew Warren, Barbourville; Daniel Carmical, Harlan County; Sean Phipps, Pineville; Brody Wells, Corbin; Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central; Rhys England, South Laurel; Jay West, Middlesboro; Dakota Patterson, Corbin; Caleb McClendon, Harlan; Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp; Jace Boggs, Lynn Camp; Caden Harris, North Laurel; Nicholas Terry, Jackson County; Tate Farmer, Clay County; Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro; Eli Gover, South Laurel; Dylan Moore, Barbourville; Jackson Huff, Harlan County; Jamie Fuson, Whitley County; Josh Turner, Harlan; Abe Brock, Knox Central, Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg.
Boys 49th District
Player of the Year: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Coach of the Year: Nate Valentine, North Laurel
Newcomer of the Year: Brody Brock, North Laurel
All-49th District First Team
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Connor Robinson, Clay County
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Connor Farmer, Clay County
Clay Sizemore, North Laurel
Boys 50th District
Player of the Year: Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, South Laurel
Newcomer of the Year: Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
All-50th District First Team
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Micah Steely, Williamsburg
Micah Anders, South Laurel
Josh Hibbitts, Corbin
Parker Payne, South Laurel
Boys 51st District
Player of the Year: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Coach of the Year: Tony Patterson
Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central
All-51st District Team
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
Matthew Gray, Barbourville
Isaac Mills, Knox Central
Keean Fuson, Pineville
Boys 52nd District
Player of the Year: Jordan Akal
Coach of the Year: Mike Jones, Harlan County
Newcomer of the Year: Daniel Carmical, Harlan County
All-52nd District
Jordan Akal, Harlan
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Tyler Cole, Harlan County
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
Jaedyn Gist, Harlan
2021 13th Region Media Awards
Girls Player of the Year
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Girls Coach of the Year
Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Girls Newcomer of the Year
Kylie Noe, Harlan
All-Region First Team
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Whitney Caldwell, Pineville
Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
All-Region Second Team
Kallie Housley, Corbin
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Nadine Johnson, Bell County
(Mikayla) Gracie Jo Wilder, Whitley County
All-Region Third Team
Caylan Mills, Knox Central
Taylor Asher, Clay County
Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird
Raegan King, Pineville
Talyah McQueen, Bell County
All-Region Fourth Team
Ella Karst, Harlan County
Brianna Gallagher, Knox Central
Kenady Ward, Jackson County
Halle Collins, Knox Central
Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County
All-Newcomer Team
Kylie Noe, Harlan
Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
Kylie Clem, South Laurel
Raegan Walker, Corbin
Madison Curry, Clay County
All-Region Honorable Mention
Aymanni Wynn, Harlan; Jaycie Monhollen, Whitley County; Presley Partin, Knox Central; Bree Howard, South Laurel; Kylie Noe, Harlan; Chloe McKnight, North Laurel; Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp; Mataya Ausmus, Bell County; Natalie Carl, Jackson County; Reagan Jones, South Laurel; Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel; Jacey Lewis, Harlan County; Emily Cox, South Laurel; Kylee Shannon, Jackson County; Darcie Anderson, Whitley County; Gracie Gent, Middlesboro; Marissa Douglas, Whitley County; Bella Sizemore, North Laurel; Bailey Stewart, Corbin; Madison Curry, Clay County; Sarah Smith, Barbourville; Kylie Clem, South Laurel; Raegan Walker, Corbin; Angel Wynn, Harlan; Kaylee Graham, Williamsburg; Lauren McGeorge, Bell County, Reis Anderson, Whitley County.
Girls 49th District
Player of the Year: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
Newcomer of the Year: Brooke Nicholson, North Laurel
All-49th District Team
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Taylor Asher, Clay County
Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird
Kenady Ward, Jackson County
Girls 50th District
Player of the Year: Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Coach of the Year: Sean Pigman, Whitley County
Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Clem, South Laurel
All-50th District Team
Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Kallie Housley, Corbin
Shelby Stewart, Corbin
(Mikayla) Gracie Jo Wilder, Whitley County
Girls 51st District
Player of the Year: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville
Coach of the Year: Jamie Mills, Pineville
Newcomer of the Year: Abby Jackson, Pineville
All-51st District Team
Whitney Caldwell, Pineville
Caylan Mills, Knox Central
Raigan King, Pineville
Brianna Gallagher, Knox Central
Halle Collins, Knox Central
Girls 52nd District
Player of the Year: Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Coach of the Year: David Teague, Bell County
Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Noe, Harlan
All-52nd District Team
Kailey Owens, Middlesboro
Nadine Johnson, Bell County
Talyah McQueen, Bell County
Ella Karst, Harlan County
Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County
