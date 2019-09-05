LONDON - Austin Moore’s North Laurel Jaguars sixth grade team managed to remain unbeaten at 4-0, but it wasn’t easy.
The Jaguars needed overtime to knock off Jackson County, 6-0, as Cooper Robinson scores on his team’s first offensive play in the extra period from 10-yards out to give his team the win.
Moore said his team struggled most of the game with lots of miscues on offense, untimely penalties and bobbled snaps, but did receive a strong defensive effort.
“Nicholas Citowitz and Cooper Robinson had great games defensively,” he said. “The game was scoreless after regulation, and Jackson County won the toss, and elected to play offense first in overtime.”
Jackson County drove to the two-yard line on its first offensive play, but a stingy Jaguar defense held on second and third downs to force a fourth and goal from the one-yard line.
North Laurel linebacker Nickolas Citowitz met the Jackson County ball carrier with the hardest hit of the evening to stuff the Generals at the one-inch line, which turned the ball over.
Robinson took matters into his own hands after the defensive stop to wrap-up the win for the Jaguars.
North Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at home against Knox County.
