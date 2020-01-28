WAYNE COUNTY — Three South Laurel players combined for 67 points on Monday night to help the Lady Cardinals seal their sixth straight win to defeat Wayne County 74-67 on the road.
Amerah Steele led the Lady Cardinals with 24 points on Monday night while Sydnie Hall followed with 23 points and Bree Howard put up 20 points for South Laurel.
The Lady Cardinals knocked down 57 points in the first half of Monday night’s win which South Laurel Coach Chris Souder said was the key to the game.
“We had a great first half scoring 57 points and then as good of a first half, we played that bad in the second (half),” he said. “Just have to keep our foot on the gas pedal at all times. But it was a good road win.”
The Lady Cardinals came out red hot in the first quarter with a 15-point effort by Hall and a 12-point effort by Howard to help South Laurel knock down 31 points for the quarter.
South Laurel’s defense only gave up 14 points in the first quarter, giving the Lady Cardinals a 17-point lead heading into the second quarter, 31-14.
Steele came alive in the second quarter with 15 points, including three three-pointers, that helped the Lady Cardinals to add 26 points in the second quarter while Wayne County put up 21 points in the second quarter. South Laurel went into halftime with a big 57-35 lead.
Souder said the Lady Cardinals went cold in the second half, as South Laurel only knocked down 17 points in the second half.
Despite Wayne County outscoring the Lady Cardinals 32-17 in the second half, South Laurel’s 22-point lead at halftime helped the Lady Cardinals to pull out the win.
South Laurel 74, Wayne County 67
South Laurel 31 26 8 9 74
Wayne County 14 21 18 14 67
South Laurel (74) -- Steele 24, Hall 23, Howard 20, Cox 2, Turner 3, Mills 2.
Wayne County (67) -- Bowlin 3, Criswell 5, Blevins 29, Jones 2, Upchurch 6, Campbell 22.
