LONDON — South Laurel Middle School’s boys basketball teams managed to pick up a clean sweep this past Tuesday by winning three games against Lynn Camp while posting a 2-1 mark during their three-game slate with Knox Central on Monday, Nov. 25.
Tuesday’s Games (Nov. 26)
Eighth Grade
South Laurel 54, Lynn Camp 24
Tyler Curry scored 23 points and hit two 3-pointers during South Laurel’s 54-24 win over Lynn Camp.
The Cardinals took control early and built a 25-12 advantage before pulling out the 30-point win.
Lynn Camp (24) — Players' names weren’t listed in the scorebook.
South Laurel (54) — Bundy 11, Carson 7, Campbell 7, Hurley 2, Wyatt 2, Dunaway 2, Curry 23.
Seventh Grade
South Laurel 53, Lynn Camp 8
The Cardinals used a solid defensive effort to pick up an easy 53-8 win over an outmanned Wildcat squad.
South Laurel led 23-2 at the end of the first quarter and 31-5 at halftime during their 45-point rout.
Lynn Camp (8) — Players' names weren’t listed in the scorebook.
South Laurel (53) — Steele 9, Fulmer 6, Yaden 4, Triplett 5, Asher 2, Williams 7, Smith 2, Helton 10, Neal 4, Kilburn 4.
Sixth Grade
South Laurel 46, Lynn Camp 11
Ten different players scored during South Laurel’s 46-11 win over Lynn Camp.
The Cardinals built a 23-3 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats, 23-8, the remainder of the game.
Clay Mullins led South Laurel with eight points while Steven Smallwood followed with seven points.
Lynn Camp (11) — Jackson 2, Mabe 2, Woods 7.
South Laurel (46) — Brown 4, Whicker 5, Dowell 6, Hensley 6, Barker 2, Durham 4, Noble 5, Mullins 8, Ray 1, Smallwood 7.
(Note: Scorebook added up to 48 points.)
Monday’s Games (Nov. 25)
Eighth Grade
Knox County 52, South Laurel 31
The Panthers were able to jump out to a 15-4 lead and South Laurel never recovered as Knox County managed to pull out a 52-31 victory.
The Cardinals trailed 29-16 at halftime and 46-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Knox County (52) — Chadwell 27, Mills 10, Collins 9, Ketchum 2, Hobbs 2, Elam 2.
South Laurel (31) — Clay 6, Bundy 4, Moss 2, Carson 4, Curry 2, Campbell 3, Steele 6, Dunaway 4.
Seventh Grade
South Laurel 50, Knox County 36
South Laurel managed to have three players score in double figures during its 50-36 rout of Knox County.
The Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 17-8, during the fourth quarter to cruise to the 14-point victory.
Brody Dunaway led South Laurel with 17 points while Trevor Triplett followed with 15 points and Jacob Yaden added 10 points.
Knox County (36) — Elam 14, Bright 6, Miller 3, Liford 3, Bargo 4, Frazier 2, Taylor 2, Rice 2.
South Laurel (50) — Steele 2, Dunaway 17, Fuller 5, Yaden 10, Triplett 15, Asher 2.
(Note: Scorebook added up to 51 points.)
Sixth Grade
South Laurel 43, Knox County 35
The Cardinals built an 8-3 lead in the first half and never looked back during their 43-35 win over Knox County.
Wes Dowell led South Laurel with 16 points while Caleb Whicker added nine points.
Knox County (35) — Frazier 5, Taylor 2, Collins 2, Rice 10, Hatfield 5, Miracle 4, Mills 7.
South Laurel (43) — Brown 5, Whicker 9, Dowell 16, Barker 5, Durham 3, Mullins 4, Hall 1.
