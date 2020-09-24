LONDON — A slow start was just too much to overcome on Friday night, when the South Laurel Cardinals traveled to Lincoln County to take on the Patriots.
It was the second week in a row that the Cardinals had a rough start to the game. Last week, South Laurel fell behind 40-14 to West Jessamine before rallying to pull within a couple of touchdowns late. This week, the Cardinals dug themselves a 42-8 deficit before turning it on. The margin was just too big for South Laurel, as they dropped their second consecutive game, losing 50-36 to the Patriots.
There were a lot of bright spots for South Laurel, despite the loss. It was the second week in a row that the Cardinals’ offense put up 36 points on their opponent. After throwing for over 300 yards last week, perhaps the biggest name of the night was sophomore quarterback Dylan Burdine, who turned in an impressive performance in his second year as the Cardinals' signal-caller. Burdine had multiple touchdowns on the night, both passing and running the football, including the last three scores of the night for South Laurel.
But, it was the defense that struggled to slow down the Lincoln County attack on Friday. The Patriots jumped out to a 22-0 lead to start the game. With just over seven minutes left in the second quarter, South Laurel finally got the board and connected on the two-point conversion to make the score 22-8.
The turning point of the game was in the final six minutes of the first half. While up 22-8, the Patriots scored three touchdowns in a row in a matter of five minutes of gameplay, to extend their lead to 42-8 with just 2:50 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals scored again just before halftime, but, not to be outdone, Lincoln County added their final touchdown of the night, to take a 50-14 lead into the half and put the running clock into effect.
Only the people in the locker room knows what Coach Donnie Burdine said to the Cardinals at the half, but whatever it was, it worked, as South Laurel came out and began to chip away at the Lincoln County lead.
Burdine threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Bowling, and then connected with Traeton Napier on the two-point conversion to make the score 50-22 just minutes into the third quarter. After a recovered onside kick from South Laurel on the next kickoff, Burdine found Nicholas Hays on a 19-yard score and pulled the game to 50-28 with 2:17 left in the third.
After the teams went back-and-forth for most of the fourth quarter, the Cardinals scored their final touchdown of the game with less than a minute left in the fourth, when Burdine rushed for 22 yards. He then hit Napier on a two-point conversion to make the final score 50-36.
