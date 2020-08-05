LONDON — South Laurel volleyball coach Jamie Clark admitted keeping a close eye on last week’s KHSAA Board of Control Meeting with hopes of seeing a volleyball season played.
So far, so good.
The KHSAA decided to push back volleyball season to Monday, Sept. 7, which made Clark and his team excited for the season ahead.
“I'm sure a small cloud of doubt is in the minds of all fall sports coaches right now concerning their respective seasons,” he said. “We are all following the KHSAA updates closely, and even though our season was pushed back a month, we are just happy we still have one. Coach Deaton and I are very excited to dive into this season with this group of girls. These girls are a great group, and we can't wait to see what they can do this season.
“Our girls are just as concerned about their season as any other athlete, especially our two returning seniors, Kristen McKeehan and Taylor Holland,” Clark added. “My heart still goes out to all of the senior athletes across the state whose seasons were cut short and canceled during the spring. My girls were a bit disappointed with the push back on the season, but we'll take whatever we can get as long as we can play games.”
Clark feels the decision of starting in September could be a bit of a “curveball” schedule-wise.
“We will try to get in as many games as possible with the time we are given,” he said. “This is going to be a problem for all of the programs. We're all in the same boat.”
With that said, Clark is relieved to see there will be a season.
“It is a huge relief to hear that we will have a season,” he said. “The thought of these girls missing out on an entire season was stressful, and this being my first season as head coach was adding to that stress. Now, we can focus on the time ahead of us and move forward.
“The current practice schedule, with its restrictions, is tough,” Clark added. “This phase we are in basically allows us to have open gym only. We are making it work, and doing everything we can to ensure we are following all safety guidelines and recommendations as stated by KHSAA.”
Clark added now that the decision has been made to have an actual season, he and his team can focus on more things volleyball.
“It now actually feels like we are working towards something,” he said. “As a first-year coach of a highly respected and traditional program, the anxiety and stress seems to find a way to stick around. We have a fairly young team, and we only have a month to get ready for season play, but we feel very optimistic. The team hosts a good pool of talent, and I think we will be a competitive group this season in our district and region.
“I am truly thankful, and feel very blessed, to be a part of this program,” Clark added. “I love these girls and the energy they share with us in open gym. There are so many little things they do that leave Tara and I a bit speechless at times, so if we can help them put all of those little things together into one big thing this season, we could see great success.”
