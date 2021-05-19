Smith home run leads Cardinals to victory

The South Laurel Cardinals are playing as well as anyone in the region at this point in the season. The latest example of this came against the Pulaski County Maroons, with South Laurel grinding out a 2-0 win on the road on Tuesday night.
It was the type of win that Coach Trey Smith liked to see with less than two weeks to go before district tournaments begin. Smith said his team is playing their best baseball as of late.
“I’m proud of my team for fighting when the offensive side wasn’t easy. Their pitcher threw a great game tonight,” said Smith. “I’m very proud of my team for winning a tough game tonight.”
The Cardinals only action at the plate came on a two run homerun from Ayden Smith who belted a Pulaski County fastball over the fence for a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning that eventually won the game for South Laurel.
The Cardinals only other hits came from Cole Harville and Wes Wright, with a single, apiece.
Harville came through for the Cardinals on the mound. He pitched a complete game, seven innings that kept the Maroons at bay the entire night. Harville allowed just three hits and struck out four in the win.
Pulaski County pitcher Lance Todd went the distance on the mound and struck out 13 South Laurel batters. Todd’s only mistake of the night was the long ball he gave up to Smith in the fifth inning that landed on the opposite side of the fence and gave the Cardinals the win.
Smith said that Harville has been a constant for his team this season.
“Cole Harville continues to pitch great this season for us,” said Smith. “He has really stepped up this year as a freshman on our team.”
With the win, the Cardinals are now 16-10 on the year. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to take on Middlesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.