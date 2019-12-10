1. South Laurel (1-1 overall, 0-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Lady Cardinals are averaging 80.5 points per game but suffered a setback after dropping an 88-86 decision at home to Mercer County on Saturday.
The early loss isn’t much to be concerned about as South Laurel enters this week’s WYMT Mountain Classic. The Lady Cardinals look to rebound from Saturday’s loss and repeat as champions.
Miss Basketball hopeful Ally Collett has started her season off with a bang. She scored 32 points during South Laurel’s 75-47 win over Lincoln County and 37 points against Mercer County. She’s averaging 34.5 points per game.
2. North Laurel (3-1, 0-0)
The Lady Jaguars have played some quality opponents and could easily be 4-0 on the season.
North Laurel lost a 62-58 heartbreaker to the state’s No. 4 ranked team, Southwestern, but recovered nicely with an impressive 92-68 win over Marion County. The Lady Jaguars followed Saturday’s win with a 67-48 victory over Perry Central.
Seventh-grader Halle Collins had a breakout game against the Lady Knights by leading North Laurel with 27 points and 16 rebounds and added a 23-point, six-rebound effort against the Lady Commodores.
The Lady Jaguars are a dangerous team with lots of weapons. Five players are currently averaging at least 10 points per game for Eddie Mahan’s squad (after three games of added stats).
Collins leads the way with a 15.3 scoring average and a team-best nine rebounds per game average. Gracie Jervis is averaging 13 points per game while Hailee Valentine (12.3 points per game), Emily Sizemore (11.0 points per game) and Isabel Gray (10.7 points per game) follow.
3. Bell County (2-0, 1-0)
The Lady Bobcats are the biggest mover this week after beating Clay County (55-49) on the road and Lincoln County (57-50) at South Laurel.
Coach David Teague is working his magic and quickly making the Lady Bobcats a region contender this season.
The talented duo of Talyah McQueen and Abby Harris have been dominating for Bell County with both players averaging a double-double so far this season.
McQueen leads the way with 18 points and 14 rebounds per game while Harris is averaging 16.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.
4. Clay County (2-1, 1-1)
The Lady Tigers opened their season with a 78-26 win over Oneida Baptist but dropped a 55-49 decision to Bell County at home this past week.
Kaylee Mathis became the school’s all-time leading scorer during Monday’s game against Pike Central. Mathis entered Monday’s game averaging 24 points per game this season.
5. Jackson County (3-0, 3-0)
The Lady Generals entered the season with high expectations and so far they have lived up to them.
Jackson County has wins over Barbourville (66-29), Red Bird (79-41) and Oneida Baptist (68-25).
6. Williamsburg (3-1, 2-0)
The Lady Yellow Jackets were rolling along after winning their first two games by an average margin of 32 points.
Williamsburg cruised past Lynn Camp with a 76-23 win before picking up an 82-71 victory over Knox Central. Randy Crider’s squad suffered their first loss of the season after losing to Clinton, Tenn., 65-61 this past Saturday, but answered with a nice 61-52 win over Berea on Monday.
7. Whitley County (2-1, 2-0)
Coach Sean Pigman received his first win as Lady Colonel coach last Friday after Whitley County defeated Harlan County on the road, 70-58.
The Lady Colonels suffered a setback during Saturday’s Tim Short 12 vs. 13th Region Challenge by dropping an 84-45 loss to Rockcastle County before beating Barbourville Monday, 80-47.
8. Corbin (2-1, 2-0)
The Lady Redhounds look like they’re a much-improved team from last season after claiming wins over Pineville (58-44) and Harlan (69-53).
They dropped a 65-48 loss on the road to Pulaski County last Thursday.
Shelby Stewart leads Corbin with a 19.3 scoring average while pulling down seven rebounds per game. Marissa Scott follows with a 16.7 scoring average.
9. Knox Central (1-2, 1-1)
The Lady Panthers are a tough team to gauge after defeating Middlesboro,73-44, but losing to Williamsburg, 82-71, and Estill County, 56-55.
Four players are averaging in double figures with Caylan Mills averaging a team-best 18.5 points per game. Presley Partin is averaging 18 points per game while Zoey Liford (12.5 points per game), and Timberly Frederick (12.5 points per game).
10. Pineville (2-1, 1-1)
After losing to Corbin, 58-44, in its season-opener, Pineville responded with an impressive 54-31 win over Thomas Walker, Virginia, and a 66-37 victory over Red Bird.
Whitney Caldwell is leading the Lady Mountain Lions with a 14-point scoring average while teammate Raigan King is averaging 13 points per game.
