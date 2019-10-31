It was a back-and-forth kind of year for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals soccer program, before coming to an end last week when they lost to North Laurel in the semi-finals of the 49th District Tournament.
Coach Andy Johnson never really knew what he was going to get when he would see his team take the field, a combination of freshmen, sophomores, one junior, and a few seniors sprinkled in. Some games the Lady Cardinals would put together a solid performance and compete with some of the best teams on their schedule, yet sometimes they would play down to their competition and struggle against teams they should have put away. Johnson said he could chalk up the roller-coaster type of season with one word — youth.
“We kind of knew going in that when you have youth and inexperience, it’s going to be like a rollercoaster ride. Looking at the schedule, that’s exactly what it was,” said Johnson. “There were some bright spots and some low spots. We battled against some teams that maybe we shouldn’t have, and we lost to some teams that we shouldn’t have.”
For much of the season, South Laurel started four freshmen, four sophomores and three seniors, along with two senior and one junior who were major contributors as role players, and some young girls mixed in. While the youth and inexperience was something that caused the team to struggle, Johnson said their biggest obstacle was not having that one player who could take over the game and go get a goal when it was needed.
“We didn’t have a true goal scorer coming into the season. It’s tough to find a go-to scorer,” said Johnson. “We had some people who scored, but no one who could smell the blood in the water and go after it and get it. You need someone who can do that and get you out of jams.”
While Johnson said the roles that the five departing seniors leave behind will be difficult to fill, he is excited to bring back a team that is full of talent. Returning in the field will be sophomores Lindsay Cox, Brooklyn Taylor, Hannah Campbell, and Ashlyn Davis, along with freshmen Belle Dotson and Makayla Fields. They will also have their two returning goalkeepers from this season in sophomore Madison Vandeventer and freshman Gracie Turner. With that core of players returning, the Lady Cardinals are poised for a big year in 2020.
Johnson said the team will also have the luxury of adding a talented group of freshmen to the roster next season. He said the group will consist of nine players, many of which could have competed for playing time this year as eighth-graders.
“We have a lot of youth and talent coming to our team next year. We had 11 sophomores this year and all of those kids will be juniors with a year or two under their belts, and we had some freshmen that were contributors last year that’ll be back,” said Johnson. “We will have nine eighth-graders that will be freshmen for us next year and some of them could have started this year and did have some playing time for us.”
