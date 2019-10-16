VERSAILLES — The South Laurel boys cross country team claimed the top spot in this past weekend’s Woodford County Invitational, while South Laurel girls cross country team’s Phoebe McCowan proved herself in the team’s final invitational before competing in the KHSAA Region 7 Class 3A meet in two weeks.
The boys team secured first place in Saturday’s meet with four runners coming in at the top 10, with Drew Meader once again leading the pack with second place with a time of 16:58.47.
“This weekend we faced many teams from the Lexington area including one of the top teams in Class AA, Lexington Catholic,” said South Laurel boys cross country coach David Evans. “We are very excited to win this meet against this type of competition. It was great to pick up our ninth win of the season.
“I am really proud of the effort that the team brought this weekend. Drew Meader had another excellent race. Will Stanko, Jeremy Steele, and Jake Tapscott are three of the top freshman in the state and they showed that on Saturday. It was great to see Blaine Phelps break into the 17:00's with his 17:58, that's been a goal for him and I am so proud of him.”
On the girls side, McCowan took second place with a time of 19:29.56 to help her team secure seventh place overall.
“Phoebe McCowan continues to be the significant leader for our team,” said South Laurel girls cross country coach Carrie Kirby. “Her race tactics and endurance contributed to a solid race performance on Saturday.
“I was pleased with how our girls attacked Woodford County's course. As a result of their resilience, four girls ran PR's (personal records) at Saturday's race. Lindsay Cox, Preslie Brown, Brooklynn Brown and Bailee Pennington all ran personal best for the 2019 season.”
Now both teams are preparing for their next feat, which will be the region meet. The South Laurel boys and girls cross county teams will be competing in the KHSAA Region 7 Class 3A meet on Saturday, October 26.
“As a team, we still have room for improvement with two weeks of season to fine tune our efforts,” Kirby said.
“Our next meet is region and we have to be ready and focused,” Evans said. “All the other teams in our region will take it up a notch and we must rise to the challenge. It is time to run our best. I am convinced that we can be better than a top 15 team at state. The only thing that can stop us is ourselves. We are looking forward to region and state in a few short weeks.”
Girls Individual Results
Phoebe McCowan, 2nd place, 19:29.56.
Emma Woods, 25th place, 22:20.06.
Lindsay Cox, 32nd place, 22:45.43.
Ellie Stanko, 48th place, 24:02.17.
Preslie Brown, 51st place, 24:08.91.
Brooklynn Brown, 52nd place, 24:12.52.
Bailee Pennington, 70th place, 25:25.69.
Annabeth Johnson, 87th place, 36:18.86.
Girls Team Results
1. Lexington Christian, 67; 2. Woodford County, 74; 3. Wayne, 98; 4. Paul Dunbar, 107; 5. Bourbon County, 119; 6. Tates Creek, 139; 7. South Laurel, 148; 8. Henry Clay, 205; 9. Casey County, 207; 10. Lexington Catholic, 231; 11. Danville, 327.
Boys Individual Results
Drew Meader, 2nd place, 16:58.47.
Will Stanko, 6th place, 17:25.16.
Jeremy Steele, 7th place, 17:29.03.
Jacob Tapscott, 9th place, 17:33.08.
Blaine Phelps, 14th place, 17:58.59.
Seth Meader, 16th place, 18:08.00.
Ford Breeding, 33rd place, 19:03.27.
Boys Team Results
1. South Laurel, 38; 2. Lexington Catholic, 43; 3. Tates Creek, 92; 4. Henry Clay, 121; 5. Lexington Christian, 149; 6. Woodford County, 163; 7. Wayne, 186; 8. Paul Dunbar, 197; 9. Danville, 212.
