DANVILLE — The North Laurel and South Laurel boys cross country teams stood out in this past weekend’s EG Plummer Invitational, while the North Laurel and South Laurel girls cross country teams weren’t far behind.
The South Laurel boys cross country team claimed the top spot in this past weekend’s meet, while the North Laurel boys weren’t far behind in third place.
On the boys side, South Laurel had three runners finish in the top 10, with three runners falling not far behind with 11th, 12th and 14th place, to win the event with 40 points, while North Laurel followed in third place with 85 points.
The Cardinals’ Drew Meader placed second with a time of 17:28.7, while Landon Deaton took sixth place (18:17.5) and Will Stanko secured ninth place (18:22.9).
Even with the hot temperatures and the midday sun, the South Laurel boys cross country team put in a solid effort, South Laurel boys cross country coach David Evans said.
“Drew Meader had another great race and he continues to grow and shine as a leader of our team,” Evans said. “It was really good to see Landon Deaton have a bit of a break out performance this week. He has struggled with returning from mono and some nagging type of injuries. I am so proud of him. He looked strong and seems to be coming back into form. Will Stanko and Jeremy Steele both had solid races and our team really relies on their consistency. Jake Tapscott was out sick but Seth Meader really stepped up again and I feel like we are about to see Seth go to another level, his confidence is growing more and more each week.
“It was good to compete against some different teams this week so we could see how we perform when we are not as familiar with who we are competing against. We felt like this was still a very impressive win against some good competition. It was also nice to see the time gap improve a little bit.”
North Laurel’s Justin Sparkman rounded out the top 10 with a time of 18:30.3, followed by four North Laurel runners turning in top 25 efforts, to help the Jaguars secure third place overall.
On the girls side, North Laurel had two Lady Jaguars place in the top 10 in Olivia Rudder who took sixth place with a time of 22:42.2, followed by Taylor Allen who rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:55.9. The two helped the Lady Jaguars to secure fifth place overall with a score of 117.
The Lady Cardinals’ top finisher was Emma Woods with 22nd place and a time of 24:26.1.
North Laurel boys and girls cross country coach Rachel Gaynor said the heat was definitely a factor in her teams’ turnouts.
“It is hard to compare this meet to our other two meets because of the weather,” she said. “Even though we have been practicing in the extreme heat this was a mid-afternoon race and due to the heat there were not going to be very many good times run. We asked the kids to race and to not worry about times. The boys team placed third out of 11 teams and the girls placed fifth out of 10 teams. We are very inexperienced and so we are continuing to improve with each race. We look forward to each weekend to see if the work we are putting in in practice starts paying off with a reduction in individual times.”
Girls Local Individual Results
North Laurel
Olivia Rudder, 6th, 22:42.2; Taylor Allen, 10th, 22:55.9; Meg Anderson, 27th, 24:58.5; Jenna Nantz 32nd, 25:38.7; Laney Moore, 49th, 27:28.5; Rehianni Collins, 56th, 28:57.2; Kennedy Sizemore, 58th, 29:18.0.
South Laurel
Emma Woods, 22nd, 24:26.1; Ellie Stanko, 34th, 25:56.4; Brooklyn Brown, 51st, 28:13.3; Madison Chestnut, 70th, 34:13.1; Annabeth Johnson, 75th, 38:06.5.
Girls Team Scores
1. Bourbon County 33; 2. Taylor County 67; 3. Boyle County 106; 4. Mercer County 108; 5. North Laurel 117; 6. Lincoln County 176; 7. Warren East 180; 8. Danville 183; 9. Burgin 196; 10. South Laurel 226.
Boys Local Individual Results
South Laurel
Drew Meader, 2nd, 17:28.7; Landon Deaton, 6th, 18:17.5; Will Stanko, 9th, 18:22.9; Jeremy Steele, 11th, 18:32.9; Seth Meader, 12th, 18:41.4; Blaine Phelps, 14th, 19:10.8; Ford Breeding, 30th, 20:20.9; Nathan Leis, 39th, 20:56.2; Connor Johnston, 42nd, 21:11.7; Cody Blevins, 47th, 21:58.4; Chris Greer, 73rd, 24:41.2; Jacob Steele, 75th, 24:43.4; Josh Manes, 92nd, 29:35.4.
North Laurel
Justin Sparkman, 10th, 18:30.3; Aspen Sizemore, 16th, 19:18.8; Anthony Schonter, 18th, 19:22.8; Cole Osborne, 19th, 19:35.2; Alex Garcia, 23rd, 19:54.6; Cam Kelley, 38th, 20:52.4; J.T. LaPrade, 40th, 21:05.3.
Boys Team Scores
1. South Laurel 40; 2. Warren East 58; 3. North Laurel 85; 4. Taylor County 92; 5. Danville 142; 6. Sayre 170; 7. Boyle County 206; 8. Mercer County 216; 9. Bryan Station 216; 10. Lincoln County 223; 11. Bourbon County 251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.