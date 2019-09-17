The South Laurel and North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams had strong showings in Friday night’s Cards Cross Country Challenge, hosted by South Laurel.
The South Laurel boys finished first overall with a score of 23, while the North Laurel boys finished with a third place effort with a score of 88.
“Overall this was a great meet for our team and we are excited to win our home meet,” South Laurel boys coach David Evans said. “That marked our fourth win of the season and we are undefeated up until this point in the season which is never an easy task and the kids should be proud. I could not be more proud of our team but our schedule is about to get tougher and teams will be looking to take us down. We will see how we respond to tougher competition as we move in to a more difficult schedule.”
The Cardinals had five runners finish in the top 10, with Drew Meader taking second place with a time of 17:37.5, followed by Will Stanko in third place (17:59.66), Jeremy Steele in fourth place (18:00.06), Landon Deaton in fifth place (18:12.18), while Blaine Phelps claimed ninth place (18:45.03).
“Our first five really packed it in and our time gap was only 1:07, which is our best so far this season,” Evans said. “Drew (Meader) ran a really smart and tactical race. He is such a smart runner and this will help him in the weeks ahead. Will Stanko, Jeremy Steele and Landon Deaton continue to impress as they work together and encourage each other throughout the race. Blaine Phelps had an excellent race for us this week as he climbed into that fifth man spot. We talked about getting a ‘pack’ mentality this week and Friday night it really showed.”
North Laurel’s Aspen Sizemore led the Jaguars, taking seventh place with a time of 18:39.66.
“The boys varsity team placed third in the Cards XC Challenge which was a good showing considering we had two of our top five runners out nursing minor injuries,” said North Laurel Coach Rachel Gaynor. “The runners are continuing to work in practice and as the season progresses we anticipate their times and places will continue to improve.”
On the girls side, North Laurel claimed first place with a score of 33, while the South Laurel girls took third place with a score of 75.
The Lady Jaguars had four runners to finish in the top 10, with Olivia Rudder leading the team with fourth place (22:49.12), Taylor Allen in fifth place (23:10.44), Kennedy Sizemore took seventh place (23:50.03) and Meg Anderson rounded out the top 10 with a time of 24:26.78.
“The girls team ran extremely well capturing the first place trophy,” Gaynor said. “We had four runners in the top ten with Olivia Rudder and Taylor Allen leading the way. All of the girls raced well and have been working hard in practice. We look forward to this coming weekend to see how we will do on the regional course at Wayne Co. After this weekend, both the boys and girls will have five weeks remaining before the regional meet.”
South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan continued her dominating ways on Friday night, claiming the first place spot with a time of 20:10.97.
“Phoebe McCowan continues to exude leadership in her racing with a first place finish in 20:10 at the Cards XC Challenge,” South Laurel girls coach Carrie Kirby said. “The girls xc team is definitely not where I had hoped for them to be after four weeks into our racing schedule. We have plenty of work ahead of us. For starters, we need to get rid of the complacency and replace it with more grit and heart at practice as well as while racing.”
Boys Local Individual Results
South Laurel
Drew Meader, 2nd, 17:37.50; Will Stanko, 3rd, 17:59.66; Jeremy Steele, 4th, 18:00.06; Landon Deaton, 5th, 18:12.18; Blaine Phelps, 9th, 18:45.03; Jacob Tapscott, 11th, 18:54.41; Seth Meader, 13th, 19:15.56; Ford Breeding, 16th, 19:45.03; Connor Johnston, 23rd, 20:35.62; Daniel Bryant, 29th, 20:56; Nathan Leis, 36th, 21:05.40; David Howard, 54th, 24:05.18; Jacob Steele, 62nd, 24:47.38; Josh Manes, 63rd, 25:00.06; Tristen Hooker, 64th, 25:08.12; Chris Greer, 70th, 25:55.59
Boys Team Results
1. South Laurel, 23; 2. Pulaski County, 66; 3. North Laurel, 88; 4. Bell County, 103; 5. McCreary Central, 125; 6. Jackson County, 156; 7. Whitley County, 176.
North Laurel
Aspen Sizemore, 7th, 18:39.66; Anthony Shonter, 12th, 19:02.44; Cole Osborne, 17th, 19:55.15; Cam Kelley 28th, 20:55.34; J.T. LaPrade, 38th, 21:23.38; Peyton Roundtree, 40th, 21:46.25; Elijah Hays, 52nd, 23:39.18
Girls Local Individual Results
North Laurel
Olivia Rudder, 4th, 22:49.12; Taylor Allen, 5th, 23:10.44; Kennedy Sizemore 7th,
23:50.03; Meg Anderson, 10th, 24:16.78; Daniella Jackson 12th, 24:41.72; Jenna Nantz, 15th, 25:30.15; Laney Moore, 19th, 26:04.47; Charity Hammons, 27th, 28:18.72
South Laurel
Phoebe McCowan, 1st, 20:10.97; Sarah Ford, 13th, 24:59.38; Ellie Stanko, 20th, 26:41.12; Brooklyn Brown, 22nd, 27:14.28; Madison Chestnut, 44th, 35:12.78; Annabeth Johnson, 46th, 37:59.31
Girls Team Results
1. North Laurel, 33; 2. Pulaski County, 41; 3. South Laurel, 75; 4. Jackson County, 97; 5. Whitley County, 116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.