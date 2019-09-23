The South Laurel Cardinals picked up their fourth and fifth wins this past week, with a 4-0 win over Pulaski County on Thursday and an 11-1 win over Paris on Saturday.
After picking up the two wins, the Cardinals saw their record improve to 10-4-1.
Game One
South Laurel 4, Pulaski County 0
South Laurel received goals by Will McCowan, Zack Smart, Clayton Stacy and Ben House during Thursday’s win over Pulaski County. House finished the match with two assists while Isaiah Rea, and Will McCowan each delivered one assist apiece.
“Pulaski played a great match,” South Laurel Coach Joey Marcum said. “We had to work hard for every shot. They seemed to have done their homework and did a great job of double teaming our guys that have been scoring recently.
“We did a decent job of controlling the field,” he added. “We out shot them about four to one and tried to keep pressure on their defense. Pleased with how we are going to balls and not backing off of physical teams.”
McCowan gave South Laurel an early 1-0 lead seven minutes into the match before a header from Smart increased the Cardinals’ advantage to 2-0 at halftime.
Stacy gave South Laurel a 3-0 advantage five minutes into the second half before seeing House wrap-up the win with the Cardinals’ fourth goal.
Game Two
South Laurel 11, Paris 1
The Cardinals picked up their fifth consecutive win on Saturday after defeating Paris 11-1, while Smart picked up his fourth hat trick of the season in the process.
Smart had three goals for the Cardinals on Saturday, marking his fourth hat trick of the season.
“He has really kind of stepped up and been a very consistent scorer for us and it’s made a huge difference,” Marcum said.
Eli Buckles, Quinn Rison and Will McCowan had two goals each, and Hayden Durham and Clayton Miller had one goal a piece. Rison, Ben House and Clayton Stacy had two assists each on Saturday, while Buckles, Durham and Austin Shoemaker had one assist a piece.
South Laurel goalkeeper Tucker Little had three saves against Paris, while allowing one goal to slip past his hands in the 24-minute mark.
McCowan once again got scoring going for the Cardinals on Saturday, picking up an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the first three minutes of the game.
South Laurel went into halftime up 9-1 and quickly came out into the second half with a goal by McCowan followed by a goal by Rison to put the game away with a mercy rule, 11-1, in the 47-minute mark.
“That is something we’ve preached to our kids constantly—win with respect, lose with dignity and treat everybody nice, win or lose,” Marcum said. “To me there’s no honor in piling on somebody like that. We worked on moving the ball, passing, things that we need to do better and scoring was something that happened.
“We’ve worked hard to play a lot of guys to give them experience because you never know when you might need them.”
South Laurel will be traveling to Prestonsburg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
