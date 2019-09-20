South finding its strengths as set to face Lincoln County

After cruising to a 44-14 win over West Jessamine at home last week, Donnie Burdine’s South Laurel Cardinals will be on the road once again today.
“We did what we were supposed to do with a team that we are better than,” Burdine said. “I liked how hard our kids played but we have to clean up the penalties if we want to win this week.”
Last week, five Cardinals combined to score six touchdowns for South Laurel and three scoring on two-point conversions. Burdine said that having so many Cardinals capable of scoring points for his team will make his offense hard to stop.
“We are starting to understand better how to utilize this team and play to their strengths,” he said. “We want to let (Jordan) Ramey carry the bulk of the load with 20 or so carries then distribute the ball evenly between the other four kids. With so many weapons people can’t come into a game and say if we shutdown a certain player then we win. It forces defenses to play you in base a lot.”
Today the Cardinals will be facing a Lincoln County team that is 2-2 and will be coming off a 25-24 loss to North Laurel in overtime last week.
Lincoln County has now lost twice in overtime, losing to East Jessamine in overtime in week two, 42-35.
“Lincoln county is a good football team who gave one away late last week,” Burdine said. “They have two overtime losses and play extremely hard. They run a multiple based offense and have some big physical backs. Their quarterback is very athletic and has a big arm.”
Burdine believes the Cardinals will certainly have a chance to walk away with a win but will need to see a few things from his team to get that win.
“To win Friday, we need to limit our turnovers and play great defense,” he said. “Lincoln has a very good kicking game so we need to be able to play with decent field position as well.
“We have worked on being better this week than we were last week. That is our focus every week.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
